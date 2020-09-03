× Expand Tylar Sutton

Best Artsy Brain Teaser: Strung By Shawna

Embarking on an artistic endeavor can be exciting but also intimidating if you’ve never tried it. Do-it-yourself string art kits from Canton studio Strung by Shawna are built for anyone to conquer. “It’s a creative outlet I have tried to make as easy as possible,” says owner and maker Shawna Fibikar, who has taught over 12,000 people string art in under four years.

Each kit — ranging from rainbows to unicorns — consists of yarn, nails, a weathered gray or walnut board, accessories, instructions and a YouTube tutorial link for extra support. You can choose from difficulty levels one to three. The level three rocket ship takes around two hours and starts with hammering in 67 nails. You then crisscross yarn around the nails to fill in the design and finish by gluing down rhinestones. The complexity of stringing — which began in the 1800s as a way to teach algebra — is what Fibikar enjoys. “I look at it as a problem to solve,” she says. But you don’t have to be a mathematician to love crafting string art.

“I’ll hear people say, This is a lot harder than I thought,” she says, “but when they feel supported and get to the end, they’re like, I did it!”

221 Fifth St. NW, Canton, 920-226-8301, strungbyshawna.com