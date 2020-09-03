Best Kids’ Jam Session

Best Kids’ Jam Session: Mr. Jeff

Jeff Klemm has been touring nationally as a singer and guitarist in rock, cover and wedding bands for 15 years. But in 2017, he took his skills to a new arena: a Shaw JCC of Akron classroom.

“The second my son was born, everything changed for me,” says Klemm, known as “Mr. Jeff” by his preschool class, music lesson pupils and audiences at his community performances. “A lot of my songs now I make up with my son or with my students.” 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s been livestreaming goofy tunes, games and storytimes to uplift children. With high energy and an ear-to-ear smile, he exclaims today is a day to be happy, clap and dance — he even has his own theme song. In one session, he sings “Walkin’ on Sunshine” to encourage positivity.

“I focus on you are having these feelings of confusion and sadness about not seeing your friends,” Klemm explains, “but everything will be OK.”

His methods may be silly, but Klemm offers what kids need now — a moment to sing, dance and remember we’ll all be together again soon. facebook.com/mrjeffisfun

