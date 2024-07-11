Best Mind Bender

× 1 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

Visiting Oddmall Outpost: Assembly of Odd is akin to transferring planets. Turtles splash in a converted sandbox, monsters peek from corners and projected ghosts swirl across the ceiling of a former church. For Andy and Heather Hopp, the shop is a wonderland of weird.

“Some of us are born weird. Some have weirdness thrust upon us,” Andy says. “I’ve always been interested in weird, strange, unusual, odd things.”

Oddmall originated — and still exists — as a series of traveling art shows (upcoming dates include July 13 and 14 in Aurora and Sept. 7 and 8 in Akron). It found a permanent home for its curiosities, including habitats for lizards and snakes, at the outpost — as well as a spot for events such as gaming nights. Citing influences like Dr. Seuss and Jim Henson, Andy builds the shop’s decorative creatures using found objects. These personal touches offer a glimpse into Oddmall’s coterie.

“I was the weird kid. Growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, being a girl into science fiction and comic books, there wasn’t a place for me then,” Heather says. “The climate today is so much better.”

Take home decorative upcycled ray guns, gaming books, eclectic dolls and more oddities made by various creators.

“So what if someone says, That’s nerdy. Do you enjoy it? Great,” Andy says. “We’re all weird.” //CG

772 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-563-4276, oddmalloutpost.com