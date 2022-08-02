Best of The 330 Readers' Picks 2022

× Expand Tylar Calhoun

Best Thing to Happen in Akron (Last 12 months)

1. Downtown Akron upgrades

2. Akron RubberDucks championship title

3. Lock 3 renovation plans

Honorable Mention:

Akron Civic Theatre renovations and new Knight Stage

Best Natural Wonder

1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

2. Gorge Metro Park

3. Blue Hen Falls

Best Reason for Waiting in Line

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Akron RubberDucks

3. Mama’s Hot Dogs

Honorable Mention:

The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

Best Symbol of the Rubber City

1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. blimp

2. Rubber worker statue

3. Tires

Best Corn Maze

1. Maize Valley Winery

2. Szalay’s Farm & Market

3. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

3. Ramseyer Farms

Best Charity Event

1. Pawsibility Ball

2. Akron Marathon Race Series

3. Akron Children’s Hospital Charity Ball

Best Way To Improve The 330

1. No more roundabouts

2. Better roads

3. Infrastructure

Best Museum

1. Akron Art Museum

2. Maps Air Museum

3. Akron Children’s Museum

3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

3. Hale Farm & Village

Best Art Gallery

1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery

2. Summit Artspace

3. Gallery 143

Honorable Mentions:

- Akrona Galleries

- White Rabbit

Galleries

- Zeber-Martell

Gallery and

Studio

Best Artist

1. Don Drumm

2. Ron White

3. Sharon Mazgaj

Best Jazz Musician

1. Theron Brown

2. Sausalito

3. Mike Lenz

Honorable Mention:

Dan Wilson

Best Band

1. Acid Cats

2. Prime

3. Freez-R-Burn

Honorable Mention:

Walking in Circles

Best Free Event

1. Lock 3 concerts

2. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival

3. Akron Art Expo

Best Live Music Venue

1. Blossom Music Center

2. Jilly’s Music Room

3. Lock 3

Best Live Theater Company

1. Weathervane Playhouse

2. Porthouse Theatre

3. Ohio Shakespeare Festival

Best Public Golf Course

1. Chenoweth Golf Course & Banquet Facility

1. Good Park Golf Course

2. Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

3. Mayfair Country Club

Best Radio Show Host

1. Steve French, WNIR 100.1

2. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD

3. Joyce Johnson, WKSU 89.7

Best Trail

1. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

2. Wingfoot Lake State Park Loop

3. Gorge Trail

Best Bike Shop

1. Eddy’s Bike Shop

2. Marty’s Bike Shop

3. Ernie’s Bike Shop

3. Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop

Best Car Dealership

1. Serra Auto Park

2. Ron Marhofer Auto Family

3. Fred Martin Superstore

Best Clothing Store

1. Rubber City Clothing

2. The Grey Colt

3. Reverie

Best New Independent Store (Last 12 Months)

1. Beau’s Market & Deli

2. Marigold Sol

3. Krazy Bins

Honorable Mention: H. Everson Designs

Best Dance Studio

1. Martell School of Dance

2. Dianna Durkin Dance Studio

3. All About Dance by Kristen

Best Dentist

1. Dr. Robert Zavodny, Zavodny Dental

2. Dr. Winnie Wong

3. Dr. Kate Raymond, Raymond Dental Group

3. Dr. Mark Grucella, Family Dental Team

Best Eye Care

1. Novus Clinic

2. Davis Eye Center

3. Snodgrass Eye Care

Best Florist

1. Kern’s Florist and Greenhouse

1. The Greenhouse

2. Leaf Home & Blooms

3. Dietz Floral Studio

Best Homebuilder

1. Shultz Design & Construction

2. KNL Custom Homes

3. Fidei Architecture

Best Independent Bookstore

1. Learned Owl

2. Logos Bookstore

3. Trust Books

Best Jeweler

1. Taylor Made Jewelry

2. Kimberly Jewelry

3. Sam’s Jewelry Emporium

3. Jewelry Art

Best Landscaping Company

1. Wilson Landscaping & Cores

2. Lewis Landscaping

3. Suncrest Gardens

Best Pet Day Care

1. Pay It Forward for Pets

2. All Creatures Veterinary Clinic and Lodge

3. Camp Bow Wow

Best Pet Groomer

1. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique

2. Plus One Grooming

3. Salon de’ Pooch

3. Groom Room at Quick Clean

Best Salon/Spa

1. Scott Talbot SalonSpa

2. Tammy O’s Salon and Spa

2. Gavin Scott Salon & Spa

3. Marigold Wellness

3. The Spa at Yellow Creek

Best Tattoo Shop

1. Golden Heart Tattoo

2. Red Rabbit Studio

3. Arkham Tattoo

Best

Vintage Shop

1. The Bomb Shelter

2. Happy Tails Thrift Shop

3. Hidden Pearl Vintage

Best Wealth Manager

1. Edward Jones, Gina Betti

2. Wells Trecaso Financial Group

2. EdgeTech Analytics

3. Jentner Wealth Management

Honorable Mention:

Edward Jones, Derek Mantel

Best Wedding Reception Venue

1. Gervasi Vineyard

2. The Ponds Venue

3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Best Yoga Studio

1. Yoga Squared

2. Li’l Yoga Shop

3. Roots Yoga

Best Fitness Studio

1. Welcome to the Pit

2. Forever Fitness

3. Trak Athletics

Best Patio Dining

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Leo’s Italian Social

3. Dano’s Lakeside Pub

Best Drive-in Restaurant

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Skyway Drive-In

3. Dilly’s Drive-In

3. TJ’s Drive-In

Best Chinese Takeout

1. Lucky Star Chinese

2. Bill Hwang Restaurant

3. Chin’s Place

3. Chen’s Garden

Best Food Truck

1. D & M Grille

2. Swensons Drive-In

3. Zydeco Bistro

Best Taco

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant

3. Bomba Taco & Bar

Best Pizza

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Gionino’s Pizzeria

3. Guiseppe’s Pizza

Best Barbecue

1. City Barbeque and Catering

2. Big Eu’es BBQ

3. Pammie’s Restaurant

Best

Cocktail Bar

1. Jilly’s Music Room

2. Beau’s Grille

2. Kingfish

3. Crafted Cocktail Co.

Best Breakfast

1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

2. Wally Waffle

3. Samantha’s Restaurant

3. Fred’s Diner

Best Burger

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. D & M Grille

3. Bob’s Hamburg

Best Sushi

1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant

2. Hyde Out

3. Cilantro

Best Asian Restaurant

1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant

2. Lemongrass Grill

3. Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar

Best Brewery

1. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

2. R. Shea Brewing

3. Ignite Brewing Co.

Best Craft Beer Selection

1. Winking Lizard

2. The Merchant Tavern

3. Ray’s Place

Best Deli

1. Diamond Deli

2. Primo’s Deli

3. DeVitis Italian Market

Best Diner

1. Fred’s Diner

2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

3. Honeymoon Grille

Best Seafood

1. Kingfish

2. 35 Brix

3. Beau’s Grille

3. Gervasi Vineyard

Best Bakery

1. The West Side Bakery

2. Pallotta’s Pastries

3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Best Chocolatier

1. Hartville Chocolate Factory

2. Honadle’s Fine Chocolates

3. Grabham’s Handmade Candy

Best Ice Cream

1. Pav’s Creamery

2. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

3. Stricklands Frozen Custard

Best Independent Coffeehouse

1. Artisan Coffee

2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

2. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine

3. Leo’s Italian Social

Best Winery

1. Gervasi Vineyard

2. Sarah’s Vineyard

3. The Winery at Wolf Creek

Best Steakhouse

1. Diamond Grille

2. Ken Stewart’s Grille

3. Beau’s Grille

Best Vegetarian Menu

1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

3. Aladdin’s Eatery