Best of The 330 Readers' Picks 2022

Tylar Calhoun
Best Thing to Happen in Akron (Last 12 months)
1. Downtown Akron upgrades
2. Akron RubberDucks championship title
3. Lock 3 renovation plans
Honorable Mention:
Akron Civic Theatre renovations and new Knight Stage
Best Natural Wonder
1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
2. Gorge Metro Park
3. Blue Hen Falls
Best Reason for Waiting in Line
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Akron RubberDucks
3. Mama’s Hot Dogs
Honorable Mention:
The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
Best Symbol of the Rubber City
1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. blimp
2. Rubber worker statue
3. Tires
Best Corn Maze
1. Maize Valley Winery
2. Szalay’s Farm & Market
3. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
3. Ramseyer Farms
Best Charity Event
1. Pawsibility Ball
2. Akron Marathon Race Series
3. Akron Children’s Hospital Charity Ball
Best Way To Improve The 330
1. No more roundabouts
2. Better roads
3. Infrastructure
Best Museum
1. Akron Art Museum
2. Maps Air Museum
3. Akron Children’s Museum
3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
3. Hale Farm & Village
Best Art Gallery
1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
2. Summit Artspace
3. Gallery 143
Honorable Mentions:
- Akrona Galleries
- White Rabbit
Galleries
- Zeber-Martell
Gallery and
Studio
Best Artist
1. Don Drumm
2. Ron White
3. Sharon Mazgaj
Best Jazz Musician
1. Theron Brown
2. Sausalito
3. Mike Lenz
Honorable Mention:
Dan Wilson
Best Band
1. Acid Cats
2. Prime
3. Freez-R-Burn
Honorable Mention:
Walking in Circles
Best Free Event
1. Lock 3 concerts
2. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
3. Akron Art Expo
Best Live Music Venue
1. Blossom Music Center
2. Jilly’s Music Room
3. Lock 3
Best Live Theater Company
1. Weathervane Playhouse
2. Porthouse Theatre
3. Ohio Shakespeare Festival
Best Public Golf Course
1. Chenoweth Golf Course & Banquet Facility
1. Good Park Golf Course
2. Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links
3. Mayfair Country Club
Best Radio Show Host
1. Steve French, WNIR 100.1
2. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD
3. Joyce Johnson, WKSU 89.7
Best Trail
1. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
2. Wingfoot Lake State Park Loop
3. Gorge Trail
Best Bike Shop
1. Eddy’s Bike Shop
2. Marty’s Bike Shop
3. Ernie’s Bike Shop
3. Falls Wheel & Wrench Bike Shop
Best Car Dealership
1. Serra Auto Park
2. Ron Marhofer Auto Family
3. Fred Martin Superstore
Best Clothing Store
1. Rubber City Clothing
2. The Grey Colt
3. Reverie
Best New Independent Store (Last 12 Months)
1. Beau’s Market & Deli
2. Marigold Sol
3. Krazy Bins
Honorable Mention: H. Everson Designs
Best Dance Studio
1. Martell School of Dance
2. Dianna Durkin Dance Studio
3. All About Dance by Kristen
Best Dentist
1. Dr. Robert Zavodny, Zavodny Dental
2. Dr. Winnie Wong
3. Dr. Kate Raymond, Raymond Dental Group
3. Dr. Mark Grucella, Family Dental Team
Best Eye Care
1. Novus Clinic
2. Davis Eye Center
3. Snodgrass Eye Care
Best Florist
1. Kern’s Florist and Greenhouse
1. The Greenhouse
2. Leaf Home & Blooms
3. Dietz Floral Studio
Best Homebuilder
1. Shultz Design & Construction
2. KNL Custom Homes
3. Fidei Architecture
Best Independent Bookstore
1. Learned Owl
2. Logos Bookstore
3. Trust Books
Best Jeweler
1. Taylor Made Jewelry
2. Kimberly Jewelry
3. Sam’s Jewelry Emporium
3. Jewelry Art
Best Landscaping Company
1. Wilson Landscaping & Cores
2. Lewis Landscaping
3. Suncrest Gardens
Best Pet Day Care
1. Pay It Forward for Pets
2. All Creatures Veterinary Clinic and Lodge
3. Camp Bow Wow
Best Pet Groomer
1. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique
2. Plus One Grooming
3. Salon de’ Pooch
3. Groom Room at Quick Clean
Best Salon/Spa
1. Scott Talbot SalonSpa
2. Tammy O’s Salon and Spa
2. Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
3. Marigold Wellness
3. The Spa at Yellow Creek
Best Tattoo Shop
1. Golden Heart Tattoo
2. Red Rabbit Studio
3. Arkham Tattoo
Best
Vintage Shop
1. The Bomb Shelter
2. Happy Tails Thrift Shop
3. Hidden Pearl Vintage
Best Wealth Manager
1. Edward Jones, Gina Betti
2. Wells Trecaso Financial Group
2. EdgeTech Analytics
3. Jentner Wealth Management
Honorable Mention:
Edward Jones, Derek Mantel
Best Wedding Reception Venue
1. Gervasi Vineyard
2. The Ponds Venue
3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
Best Yoga Studio
1. Yoga Squared
2. Li’l Yoga Shop
3. Roots Yoga
Best Fitness Studio
1. Welcome to the Pit
2. Forever Fitness
3. Trak Athletics
Best Patio Dining
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Leo’s Italian Social
3. Dano’s Lakeside Pub
Best Drive-in Restaurant
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Skyway Drive-In
3. Dilly’s Drive-In
3. TJ’s Drive-In
Best Chinese Takeout
1. Lucky Star Chinese
2. Bill Hwang Restaurant
3. Chin’s Place
3. Chen’s Garden
Best Food Truck
1. D & M Grille
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. Zydeco Bistro
Best Taco
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant
3. Bomba Taco & Bar
Best Pizza
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Gionino’s Pizzeria
3. Guiseppe’s Pizza
Best Barbecue
1. City Barbeque and Catering
2. Big Eu’es BBQ
3. Pammie’s Restaurant
Best
Cocktail Bar
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Beau’s Grille
2. Kingfish
3. Crafted Cocktail Co.
Best Breakfast
1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
2. Wally Waffle
3. Samantha’s Restaurant
3. Fred’s Diner
Best Burger
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. D & M Grille
3. Bob’s Hamburg
Best Sushi
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Hyde Out
3. Cilantro
Best Asian Restaurant
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Lemongrass Grill
3. Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar
Best Brewery
1. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
2. R. Shea Brewing
3. Ignite Brewing Co.
Best Craft Beer Selection
1. Winking Lizard
2. The Merchant Tavern
3. Ray’s Place
Best Deli
1. Diamond Deli
2. Primo’s Deli
3. DeVitis Italian Market
Best Diner
1. Fred’s Diner
2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
3. Honeymoon Grille
Best Seafood
1. Kingfish
2. 35 Brix
3. Beau’s Grille
3. Gervasi Vineyard
Best Bakery
1. The West Side Bakery
2. Pallotta’s Pastries
3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
Best Chocolatier
1. Hartville Chocolate Factory
2. Honadle’s Fine Chocolates
3. Grabham’s Handmade Candy
Best Ice Cream
1. Pav’s Creamery
2. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
3. Stricklands Frozen Custard
Best Independent Coffeehouse
1. Artisan Coffee
2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
2. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
3. Leo’s Italian Social
Best Winery
1. Gervasi Vineyard
2. Sarah’s Vineyard
3. The Winery at Wolf Creek
Best Steakhouse
1. Diamond Grille
2. Ken Stewart’s Grille
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Vegetarian Menu
1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
2. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
3. Aladdin’s Eatery