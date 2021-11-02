Best Party Starter: Bubbles and Bows

× 1 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 4 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 5 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 6 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

An expectant couple eagerly await the gender reveal of their twins as they pop two balloons from Bubbles and Bows in Medina. Blue confetti rains down, and they cheer with joy — both are boys!

Bubbles and Bows owner Christy Overman helped make this excitement possible. “Balloons make everybody happy,” she says.

Overman opened her shop in 2020 to make customers smile with balloon sculptures that celebrate special moments from weddings to graduations. She constructs her sculptures from 200 balloon and color options. Her creations include a giant clear tassel balloon filled with smaller pastel balloons, a pink arch with balloon-filled letters stating “40 AF” and a 30-foot wall containing over 3,500 balloons.

“Some people are so happy,” she says. “Some people cry.”

For a funeral, a family gave Overman creative freedom, but she asked questions to personalize it. She crafted a purple sculpture that featured butterflies. Later, she discovered the deceased family member loved both.

“Every single one that goes out has a special story behind it,” Overman says. “They’re just blown away.”

119 Lafayette St., Medina, facebook.com/bubblesandbowsohio