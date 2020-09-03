× Expand Tylar Sutton

Best Party With Your Pup: Morty’s Munchies

Birthdays are big for us, so why can’t we go all out for our dogs too? Kylie, a rescue dog, celebrated her 1st birthday with an Instagram-able glitter backdrop, gold banner and a purple-frosted cake from Morty’s Munchies. The Akron dog bakery helps pet parents’ mark their furry friends’ special days with party-worthy cakes. “People love to celebrate their pets,” says owner and baker Nicole Dupont.

The cakes make pooches’ bellies happy with natural, human-grade ingredients that are pet safe. Each has a brown rice flour and oat flour base, applesauce, peanut butter and cookies — with Greek yogurt frosting on top. “It’s not a ton of bad stuff for dogs,” Dupont says. “They are fresh. I make the applesauce, so there’s no added salt or sugar.” Customize the treat with toasted coconut shavings, nitrate-free bacon or more. Go extravagant by completely covering it in frosting, made with a yogurt powder and tapioca powder base, and adding a personalized message.

“They want to let their dogs know they appreciate them,” Dupont says. “The cake is that opportunity for people to sit down, take pictures — they can be indulgent or have fun.”1

562 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, 330-983-9954, mortysmunchies.com