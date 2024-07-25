Best Place to Pet a Capybara

× 1 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 6 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 7 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 8 of 8 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

In an expansive field, fuzzy alpacas graze. Nearby, kangaroos and wallabies snooze as baby goats bleat, climbing playground equipment. While Majestic Meadows Alpacas & Boutique is primarily an alpaca farm, it’s also home to Asian small-clawed otters, camels, prehensile-tailed porcupines, capybaras — the world’s largest rodents — and more.

“Who would think you could pet a porcupine?” asks owner Jeff Farley. “Every animal can be petted.” Farley and his wife opened the 15-acre farm in 1997. It’s since grown into an experiential destination. From feeding a miniature cow to greeting a baby albino wallaby, Majestic Meadows fosters an educational environment as guests explore on self-guided tours. Try a special experience, such as one-on-one time with the capybaras. Don’t miss meeting porcupines, otters and armadillos — only possible through the Otterly Curious Encounters tour.

“You can interact with the animals,” Farley says. “You can go in and feed the animals … [there are] not too many places you can go in and pet a capybara, or go in with [over] 70 alpacas — see a baby alpaca being born.”

Farley breeds, raises and shows the alpacas — even leading them on halters. Their fleece is used to create feather-soft items sold in the on-site boutique, such as socks, mittens and yarn. Most of the alpacas are born on the farm — acclimating them to visitors. “They grow up used to people,” Farley says. “So as adults, they’re not timid. You can hand-feed them. You walk them like a dog.”

4195 Abbeyville Road, Medina,

330-725-2977,

majesticmeadowsalpacas.com