Best Retail Community: NoTique

Leathercraft has been healing for Elizabeth Prindle.

“It was like therapy for my husband’s death,” says the Kent maker behind Bettie Dee Designs. “Pounding on stuff felt really good.”

Her embellished leather cuffs and metal earrings, along with other items from over 15 local female and minority entrepreneurs, are showcased in NoTique, a boutique ran by the North Akron Community Development Corp., near similar North Hill ventures NoHi Pop-Up restaurant and the Maker House.

“It’s not just a retail store. It supports local artisans,” Prindle says. “I’m hoping it will have some social impact [and] blossom into something bigger that helps underserved people.”

Find vibrant tribal print pillows by Akronite Da’Shika A. Street, Kent-based Heather Made clothing that grows with children and cheeky Salty Hive soap handcrafted in Akron. Artisans can join the Maker House to get mentorship on merchandising and sharpen skills on the Glowforge and other machines. And unlike typical boutiques which can have costly entry barriers, NoTique charges entrepreneurs a low cost for displays.

“That gives them a step up,” says maker-to-market manager Tiffany Stacy. “They’re able to develop a customer base, profit and test out products.”

It’s all about building a creative, diverse community bolstered by residents’ purchases.

“They’re supporting makers that live in their neighborhood,” says Stacy.

772 N. Main St., Akron, facebook.com/notiqueakron