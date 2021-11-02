× 1 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 4 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 5 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 6 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Every time you turn around, there’s a set with a new aesthetic inside Studio 31’s Babe Cave. Find 13 backdrops for a shareworthy photo shoot — antique furniture under a sunset lamp, red lightning bolts painted on an orange wall, a sophisticated red couch by a floral wall, a whimsical spot filled with 30 pounds of Poly-Fiber cloud-like fluff and more to let your creativity run wild.

You can rent the space with two rooms, which have studio lights and are designed so that your cellphone photos look professional as you pose and have fun.

“We’re photographers, so we really understand lighting,” says Allie Sayre-Phillis, who owns the studio with Aisley Herndon.

The Babe Cave puts Akron on the map for the selfie studio trend. Many visitors discovered it through a TikTok video with over 300,000 views.

“The comments, it’s like, Ohio pride,” Sayre-Phillis says. “It’s something anyone of all ages can do.”

Although many of the sets, such as one with pink boxing gloves, a pink heavy bag and blue lockers, lean feminine, several types of people have done photo shoots, including couples. The co-owners hope everyone leaves feeling confident.

“We’ve had a couple of stories of people telling us how beautiful they felt when they were here,” Sayre-Phillis says. “It had made them feel really empowered.”

studio31akron.showit.site