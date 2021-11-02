Best Splash of Art: Watercolor WoodWorks

× 1 of 4 Expand Barb Stitzer × 2 of 4 Expand Barb Stitzer × 3 of 4 Expand Barb Stitzer × 4 of 4 Expand Barb Stitzer Prev Next

Photographer Barb Stitzer had cabin fever during the lockdown and watched a video of someone pouring resin. Soon thereafter, she shared hypnotizing videos of her crafting resin wall art and charcuterie boards. She founded Watercolor Woodworks, and her social media posts have sparked orders from six continents. She creates pieces with her daughters, and Timber Jaxx woodworker Eric Maiden performs finishing.

“It was just magical. It made me feel like I can make it through the uncertainty,” says the Hudson resident.

She offers several variations, including popular ocean boards. For those, she pours several layers of food-safe blue resin on reclaimed wood surfboards or state cutouts. She uses a heat gun to create the illusion of layered foamy waves.

“It looks really deep. You can see different waves underneath, peeking out,” she says.

Many boards are custom, including one with a river between a wavy ocean and snowcapped mountains with trees carved into it. It was worth the three weeks it took when her friend loved it so much that she cried.

All pieces are finished with food-safe polish, but for some, it’s too pretty to eat off of. “People are like, This is art,” she says. “I’m going to put this up in my house.”

instagram.com/watercolor_woodworks