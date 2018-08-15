Best Toast To the Bard

×

1 of 2

botc shakesbeer 01.jpg

Photo by Tylar Sutton / Illustration by Sophia DelCiappo

×

2 of 2

botc shakesbeer 02.jpg

Photo by Tylar Sutton / Illustration by Sophia DelCiappo

editors' pick: Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s ShakesBeer

Hast thou been intimidated by Shakespeare? Then get thee to ShakesBeer! “It has been called the ‘gateway’ Shakespeare,” says Tess Burgler, managing director of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival, the professional company with a theater in Greystone Hall in downtown Akron. With the cast wearing street clothes, carrying scripts and sometimes walking on top of the bar, the Bard’s words come to vivid life through their playful interpretations. And with the audience laughing, singing along and buying drinks for the troupe, it definitely feels like being among the groundlings at the Globe. But it’s not “Shakespeare light,” Burgler assures. “You still get all the words, the story, but it’s accessible for everyone.” So whether you’ve never read a single couplet or you’re a Jacobean scholar, this is the place to experience the Bard as he would’ve liked it, with irreverence and joy. Huzzah! ohioshakespearefestival.com

Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron

See the readers' voting results for Best of the City 2018 here.

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 16, 2018

Friday

August 17, 2018

Saturday

August 18, 2018

Sunday

August 19, 2018

Monday

August 20, 2018

Tuesday

August 21, 2018

Wednesday

August 22, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

  • Artful Builder

    Austin Andrella burns the midnight oil to make award-winning custom bikes.

    Jul 18, 2018

  • Personal Politics

    A new book by veteran political junkie Jerry Austin emphasizes the humanity of our elected officials.

    May 24, 2018

  • Showcase of Chefs

    The event was held on behalf of the Halle Schmidt Scholarship Fund to benefit the students of Copley High School.

    Mar 29, 2018

  • RSSGo to (330) Area Blog