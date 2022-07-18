Browse an inclusive art gallery in Canton

× 1 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 2 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 3 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 4 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 5 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 6 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 7 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 8 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi × 9 of 9 Expand photo provided by TWi Prev Next

Amber started painting for herself and used to give her work away. Then she joined the arts program for adults with developmental disabilities at Just Imagine Gift Gallery in Canton. Her work was not only shown in a gallery for the first time, but it was sold for the first time.

“I was like, Oh my goodness. This could be almost a career for me,” says Amber, who wanted to use her first name only. “I fell in love with it.”

Just Imagine is a vocational arts program created in the ’70s by the Workshops nonprofit, TWi for short, which serves about 400 people with developmental disabilities in Stark, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The Just Imagine storefront and studio opened in the Canton Arts District in 2015. It provides supplies, mentors and gallery space to help 12 burgeoning Stark County artists create pieces and earn income from the medium of art they desire.

“So many folks have this artistic ability, and there’s not really an outlet for it until they find a program like this,” says TWi marketing manager Rachel Doty.

Amber knits, crochets and finger weaves and makes her art into apparel, jewelry and keychains, but she likes painting the most. She often paints her subjects in a fun, colorful environment, like a piece that depicts her dad’s cat, Buddy, walking outside next to a pink tulip and bees. Another piece is a banner that says, “Friends and Family,” inspired by the gallery.

“I see this like a home away from home,” she says, adding that art helps her express herself and relax.

“She’s sharing with us a lot of things that she loves in life, exploring who she is through her art,” Doty adds.

The artists also staff the gallery on weekdays and run First Friday workshops, and Amber works the register, which helped her get a cashier job at Goodwill. Amber also mentors other artists.

“She’s really poured her entire heart into all of her work,” Doty says.

Some artists have found success outside of the gallery too. Best-selling artist Scott Simler was mentored by three local artists over the past year, and he developed his style into bright, linear paintings depicting whimsical scenes. His pieces were on display at a Canton gallery in the solo show, “Super Scott’s Magical Mashed Up World,” and on opening night, half of his work sold.

Find art by Just Imagine artists all over Canton, including in a yarn explosion of knitwork on Court Street July 1 to Sept. 7, at a vendor booth at the 720 Market Sept. 24 and as a part of the Massillon Museum’s “Artist to Artist” exhibit July 30 to Sept. 7. For Amber, having her work seen and sold is transformative.

“It makes me feel good,” she says. “This is the perfect job for me.”

201 Sixth St. NW,

Canton, justimaginegallery.square.site