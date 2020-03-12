Canton’s Great Outdoors

× Expand Graham Smith

Warm weather brings the opportunity to relish the outdoors on a lunchbreak, in the evening or over the weekend. The city of Canton proudly comprises over 800 acres of green space for residents to walk, run, bike, hike and enjoy throughout the year. Whether you’re looking for a place to host a family picnic, a trail to explore, a new fishing hole, or a great playground for the kids, the parks of Canton have something for you.

Arboretum Park

3220 38th St. N.W.

330-456-4521

Love trees? Love disc golf? Arboretum Park is for you. The Spiker Disc Golf Course has been rated 10th in Ohio, with concrete tees and frequent water hazards dotting the challenging 24-hole course. A variety of indigenous tree species populate the lush park, along with wetlands recently restored in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame construction nearby. Whether you hurl a disc or hug a tree, this park will delight.

Fairhope Nature Preserve

3000 Millvale Ave. (30th St.) N.E.

330-456-4521

Feel like you’re a thousand miles from everything when you’re only 10 minutes from home in this 68-acre tranquil landscape. Gravel and dirt trails beckon hikers and bikers, a stocked pond welcomes anglers, and wildlife galore roam among the trees. Originally designed to improve water quality and contain flooding from Fairhope Stream, the park also provides a natural setting for birdwatching and relaxing outdoors.

Stadium Park

Stadium Park Dr. N.W., between 12th and 15th streets 4564521

330-456-5421

Not far from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 68 acres of this park offer endless possibilities for outdoor fun. Loads of picnicking areas, a duck pond, a softball complex, the John F. Kennedy Memorial fountain, and a one-and-a-half mile rubberized walking track with exercise stations promise to keep you coming back all summer. And when the weather turns cold, the park hosts a free holiday light show.

West Branch Trail—from Stadium Park

1305 Stadium Park Dr. N.W.

Admin. Office: 330-477-3552 Ranger on Duty: 330-353-2377

Check out a bike at the self-service hub near the Canton Garden Center in Stadium Park, then cycle (or walk) along this limestone trail that passes some of Canton’s most notable tourist attractions: West Park, Monument Park, Ink Park and Covered Bridge Park. Sign up for free bike rentals by showing your library card at the Stark County Public Library, or rent bikes for a small fee.

Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park

13th St N.W. & Harrison Avenue N.W.

330-489-3015

What better way to pay respect to the men and women who keep us safe than to create a tranquil green space for families to enjoy? That’s what the City of Canton has done in Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park. Dedicated in 1994, the park features a monument and paving bricks engraved with the names of veterans, as well as benches and a walking path that encircle a picturesque reservoir.

Petros Lake Park and Trails

3519 Perry Dr. S.W.

Admin. Office: 330-477-3552 Ranger on Duty: 330-353-2377

This 13-acre lake surrounded by large hardwood trees awaits your rod and reel, either from the grassy edge or your own carry-in boat. Two covered picnic shelters—complete with grills, electricity and horseshoe pits—make for memory-filled gatherings of any size. Dogs on leashes are welcome and will love romping in the open prairie or exploring one of four short nature trails.

Price Park

1000 W. Maple St., North Canton

330-499-1528

There’s something for everyone at one of the most popular parks in the area: a one-mile walking path, ball fields, picnic shelters, indoor restrooms, playground equipment, tennis and basketball courts, sand volleyball area, and a large pond with a fountain and resident ducks and geese. All this surrounded by trees and grass make its popularity a natural.

Dogwood Park and Shelter/Dogwood Pool

241 Seventh St. N.E., North Canton

330-499-1528

Named for the flowering trees that dot its grounds, this park offers a plethora of family-friendly amenities, including walking paths, ball fields, and an impressive play area with twisty slides. The shelter can accommodate up to 160 people with a full kitchen and decorative (non-operable) fireplaces; call for rental information. A 15,000-square-foot public pool adjacent to the park is operated by the North Canton YMCA and features spray arches, lap lanes, diving boards, a full concession stand, and plenty of shade umbrellas to escape the sun.

Monument Park

700-1150 Park Road N.W.

The gleaming marble of our 25th president’s final resting place is a source of great pride for the Canton community. Adjacent to McKinley’s impressive round edifice and steep stairs is Monument Park, a retreat of nature featuring a duck pond, tree-lined walking paths, and carefully tended landscaping.

Canton Township Community Park

Oyer St S.E.

330-484-2501

Do your kids dream of driving a monster truck or captaining a ship? Take them to this spacious

family-friendly park near Walker Elementary School to exercise their bodies and imaginations. The play area includes a train, boat and monster truck made of composite materials, along with plenty of benches and picnic tables. The pavilion with charcoal grill and access to electricity can be reserved for group events, and the walking path and basketball court ensure everyone will be entertained.

Cook’s Lagoon Trail

1819 Mahoning Rd. N. E.

Admin. Office: 330-477-3552 Ranger on Duty: 330-353-2377

Nestled amid Canton’s urban landscape, an emerald oasis offers an escape into nature. Lunch at a picnic table then stretch your legs on the quarter-mile Cook’s Loop Trail, or bring your rod and relax by the small fishing pond. The second Saturday of June, this park hosts an annual fishing derby.

Hoover Trail

Hoover Community Recreational Complex

1325 E. Maple St., N. Canton

Ever wanted to get around the area without your car? A limestone trail surrounded by nature lets you walk, run, jog, hike or bike your way between Washington Square, Walsh University’s Hoover Park, North Canton’s ball fields, Hoover High School, and the Hoover District. Bring Fido along on his leash and enjoy wildflowers, birdsong and wildlife in suburban splendor.