The Hall of Fame City has always been jammin’. With the new Canton Music Block, it’s now easier to find your rhythm. Just check a list posted weekly on canton-musicblock.com to discover live shows at businesses from Second to Fourth streets on Cleveland Avenue Northwest. Whether you are looking to listen to a singer-songwriter or groove to a party band, here are a few venues to add to your rotation.

410 Martini

The sleek simplicity of this cocktail lounge’s decor serves up a great backdrop for live music in a range of genres from Julien Curet’s acoustic guitar stylings to Canton-based alt-rockers the Scenic Route. Relax on a sumptuous purple velvet couch and sip a sophisticated drink of the month, like the recent Key lime pie cocktail made with coconut and Key lime rums, vanilla vodka and pineapple juice with a graham cracker rim and whipped cream. 410 Market Ave. N, 330-454-3800, martiniloungecanton.com

The Auricle

September’s grand reopening at this club’s new location thrummed with a sold-out crowd rocking to Ohio group Red Wanting Blue. The owners are both musicians, so they paid extra attention to the excellent sound system that is almost as big a draw as the extensive craft beer selection. Don’t miss a free outdoor show July 26 featuring candy-coated rockers *repeat repeat (produced by Black Keys’ Patrick Carney) and the Youngstown-based Vindys. 201 Cleveland Ave. NW, 330-353-8694, facebook.com/theauricleoh

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre

Mix up your Music Block adventure by catching a show from performers like Hudson singer-songwriter Kevin Conway and Louisville cover singer Robin Roseberry in this gallery complex. Stay to browse one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography, paintings, wood creations, all-natural soaps, clothing and more from local artisans. In the lower-level Kathleen Howland Theatre, catch an original production or staged reading of plays and musicals that will inspire and challenge you. 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, 234-410-3475, avenuearts.org

Cork & Canvas on Third

Weekends, this restaurant hosts mostly jazz and R&B groups, like Warren natives Esto Jazz and the Originals, featuring Steve Nervo of LaFlavour cover band fame. Return to this artfully stylish spot during the week for lunch and happy hour specials, monthly wine and yoga events, and professional networking nights. 322 Third St. NW, 330-453-2263, cco3.com

Passion Blues Restaurant & Club

Friday and Saturday nights, this unassuming club reverberates with classic blues, soul and rock music. Local regulars include Canton native Jeff Poulos and his Blues Revue Band, and Chris Wintrip — the driving force behind Clapton Tribute Evolution. The dance floor is big enough for boogeying down, and an extensive beer list and sandwich menu will keep you fueled all night. 1212 Walnut Ave. NE, 234-214-0396, passionbluesclub.com