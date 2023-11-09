Even if you don’t have a feline of your own, experience heartwarming cat cuddles at Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge. Book a half-hour or hour cuddling session to snuggle up to Just Cats Rescue adoptable cats, like shorthaired black cat Pogo who loves head scratches or shorthaired tabby Cherry who enjoys basking in sunlight. The Akron spot offers mocktails and a self-serve coffee bar, aiming to have wine available soon. Shop handmade organic catnip mouse toys in the bright, groovy atmosphere, and stop in for monthly events like a kid’s day with a drag story time. Consider a monthly membership or adopt a furry friend for all the sweet cat cuddles you want.