Creative Community

Upon entering Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, a rich array of local art greets you. Mixed-media pieces, glasswork and photographs dot the walls, while works of all types — from a wood-carved heron to a carefully painted portrait — are proudly displayed throughout the exhibit space.

“One thing that’s interesting about art — it’s a very solo, independent and singular thing that you do for yourself,” says Danielle Dieterich, executive director of the center — which also provides membership options. “So being able to step out of that home studio … to a supportive community, you find yourself falling into the fellowship that is the membership of the art center.”

Founded in 1934 by a group of women looking to offer art activities to local children, the center’s mission today is largely the same as it was 90 years ago — to provide affordable classes, workshops and opportunities to area artists. It offers around 150 classes and workshops annually for kids and adults, in subjects such as drawing, ceramics, woodworking and watercolor painting. Taught by professional artists, the classes are available to both members — who receive special benefits, including early signups — and nonmembers.

“It’s amazing the wealth of talent that lives around here that’s willing to share their expertise with our community,” Dieterich says.

One of the center’s instructors, ceramicist Beth Lindenberger, has been a professional artist for over 30 years — and has taught at the center since 1986. Lindenberger previously taught at Cuyahoga Community College, Kent State University and The University of Akron. Now, she teaches three ceramics classes a week at the center.

“If you really teach and enjoy it, you get as much from them as they get from you,” Lindenberger says of her students.

From a scholarship program to seven exhibits a year, the center’s team is passionate about supporting artists. Those chosen for juried shows can earn honors, including category prizes and People’s Choice awards. Exhibitions manager and fine artist Kit Palencar is responsible for installing the pieces chosen for those shows — and teaches both drawing and acrylic painting. His work, often in the mediums of oil, acrylic and graphite, explores themes of life, religion and the unknown.

“A lot of things that I put in my art, I want people to be able to recognize as familiar. But I also want them to have this feeling of uncertainty or fear of the unknown,” Palencar says. “I like to warp a lot of perspectives and change people’s expectations about the way they view an image.”

Students at the center come from all walks of life. Whether they’re new retirees or kids interested in strengthening their creative abilities, artists of all skill levels are welcome. This summer, visitors can glimpse a floral and landscape exhibit through July 25, which features realistic and abstract flowers, landscapes, cityscapes and skylines in all mediums — including Cuyahoga Falls resident Robert J. Putka’s water-based “Tiger Lilies.” Also catch the 39th annual juried exhibit July 30 to Sept. 5.

“It’s been really magical to watch the people who had never painted before,” Dieterich says. “Now they’re doing these stunning oil paintings, and they’re getting in galleries all across the country — we ignited the spark here.”

2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-8092, cvart.org