In less than a 2-mile span, there are 16 vintage stores to scour for treasures in historic downtown Hartville. Grab a Hartville Antique & Thrift Trail Map to plan your route, possibly hitting Two e’s in a Pod upscale children’s resale shop or Best Bib and Tucker stylish women’s clothing consignment store. Find handmade artistry and upcycled vintage items at collectives Thirty-two 8 Inspired & Co. or Modern Vintage. And those who are really on the hunt for hidden gems should head to the massive Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market with over 60 shops. discoverhartville.com

