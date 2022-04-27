Double Take: Your Golden Gals

by Alexandra Sobczak and photos by Kacey Wyman

Fun in the water, leaves and snow are all documented on Kacey Wyman’s Instagram account, Your Golden Gals, which shows the world through the perspective of Lucy and Bobbi, her golden retrievers.

Wyman started the account when she only had Lucy, who she adopted in 2018. She hadn’t planned on making an account for her, but after taking a photo of Lucy on the beach that was too cute not to share, she started the account that day. When she got Bobbi in 2020, the two became pals, and Wyman began posting pictures of them together.

The account has introduced Wyman to a new community.

“I love connecting with people who love their dogs just as much as I do,” she says. “One of my closest friends now, I’ve never met her in person, but she lives in Texas. She also has two female golden retrievers that look similar to mine. We have formed a friendship, and we talk all the time.”

Despite having over 10,000 followers on the account, Wyman makes sure to still unplug sometimes while enjoying quality time with her dogs.

“I remind myself, You’re just here for your dogs,” she says. “I make a point to put my phone away and just play with them too. It’s finding that balance.”

And the dogs sure do love playing. Wyman takes them hiking and to a dog park in Portage Lakes, where Lucy and Bobbi go dock diving. “They absolutely love to go there and play in the water,” Wyman says.

They also love playing with their cousins, Wyman’s sister’s border collies.

“When I’m FaceTiming my sister, we have to show our dogs,” Wyman says. “Lucy will literally lick the phone because she gets so excited to see them and can recognize them on FaceTime.”

Lucy and Bobbi have also visited many dog-friendly places in Akron, like the patios at Gasoline Alley and Ignite Brewing Co., and Biggins’ Big Dip, where they got puppy ice cream cones. Wherever they go, their dog tags showcase their personalities — “99 percent chance I’m hungry” on Lucy and “Just pet me and tell me I’m pretty” on Bobbi. The Golden Gals are ready to say hi and have a great time.

instagram.com/yourgoldengals