Explore Canton's Artistic Revival: 14 Stunning New Murals Unveiled at Inaugural Mural Fest

After the inaugural Mural Fest in Canton Sept. 28, 14 new murals debuted in the Hall of Fame City. Presented by Downtown Canton Partnership and other organizations, the project, a celebration of the creativity and vibrancy of Canton, encourages future generations of artists and residents to dream big.

Ian Burleson, 221 Cherry Ave. NE

Everyone has a creative side, but not everyone is willing to push past their limitations to explore it. With his work, titled “Let It Free,” Akron multimedia artist and muralist Ian Burleson hopes he’ll inspire people to let go “through creativity.” Using vivid color for “shock value,” the mural depicts a figure with colorful, line-heavy wings. Its vibrant shades, juxtaposed with the building’s neutral backdrop, reveal the freeing nature that art can have on those who accept it.

Derin Fletcher, 221 Cherry Ave. NE

From their humble beginnings, at Canton’s McKinley High School in 1958 to their rise to stardom and enshrinement into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, the O’Jays are one of the most prominent soul groups in America. Upon realizing they did not have any murals highlighting their connection to Canton, Akron artist and muralist Derin Fletcher knew she had to change that. A tribute to the O’Jays, Fletcher’s mural features portraits of past and present members — which she hopes will encourage aspiring musicians and artists.

Kwesi Agyare, 321 Cherry Ave. NE

“Women are the glue that holds all communities together,” says Ghana native and Cleveland artist Kwesi Agyare. Inspired by the importance of his mother in his life and his own desire to make people happy, Agyare’s mural showcases his style of “womanism” (cubism infused with women), using vivacious colors as a backdrop. Painted on a StarkFresh Food Justice building, Agyare’s work captures the literal and figurative souls of female community members.

Ron Copeland, 300 Walnut Ave. NE

Newton Falls multidisciplinary artist and sign painter Ron Copeland recalls “staring out the car window at the larger-than-life neon signs that scattered the roadside along Lincoln Way,” which is the inspiration for his nostalgic mural. An homage not only to his child-self but to the shared history among Canton natives — symbolized through his inclusion of the Towne Manor Motel sign — Copeland hopes that depicting iconic characteristics of Canton will evoke local pride.

Kat Francis, 320 Walnut Ave. NE

Combining themes of care and persistence through a soft palate of colors and natural images, Canton special effects artist and painter Kat Francis used her love of nature to portray how nurturing it might create a better future. While Francis wanted to bring beautiful flowers year-round to Canton natives, her mural, which depicts a raccoon holding a flag, also gives a nod to the Litter Critters: a group of Canton kids who help to clean up areas of the city.

Timothy Smith, 320 Walnut Ave. NE

A mural that pushes “the boundaries of what’s possible with depth and perspective,” this work, by California painter and multimedia artist Timothy Smith, makes perspective both important and irrelevant. In his portrayal of a floating city, the enormity of buildings and people illustrates a sense of wonder, reflecting how everything seemed “larger-than-life” when we were kids. Smith hopes his use of extreme perspective makes viewers stop and think, especially about how we perceive the world around us.

Lisa Quine, 328 Walnut Ave. NE

Knowing that her piece would be near an existing mural — and that the space in front of her artwork would be used as a patio — Cleveland muralist and illustrator Lisa Quine felt she needed to create something beautiful that complemented the work already there. Her soft use of blue, along with tapestry-like designs portrayed on vases, conveys humble beauty and brings forth a sense of subtle awe.

Bethannie Newsom Steelman, 335 Second St. NE

Inspired by local architecture, Arkansas muralist and performance and installation artist Bethannie Newsom Steelman took aspects of her favorite parts of Canton and blended them vividly on two walls. Angel wings from the Stark County Courthouse, griffins from the Frank T. Bow Federal Building and ornamental elements from the Canton Palace Theatre are all intertwined with vibrant, radiant colors. The piece helps to beautify downtown Canton, while also portraying the city’s roots in a new light.

Tracy Dawn Brewer and Dirk Rozich, 221 Cherry Ave. NE

While the distinction between art and reality can often be blurred, Canton multimedia artist and graphic designer Tracy Dawn Brewer quite literally wanted to bring this realistic mural — a new landmark for the Canton Warehouse District — to life. After the mural’s design completion, by North Canton muralist, illustrator and graphic designer Dirk Rozich, Brewer implemented an augmented reality capability, giving the artwork a fourth dimension. The mural itself merges old and new technology, which Brewer says will “inspire the youth to expand their minds to explore art and technology together.”

Libby Doss & Canton Country Day Students, 404 Third St. NE

As a Canton-based mixed-media artist, painter, designer and pre-kindergarten to eighth grade art educator, Libby Doss wanted to create something that involved the two things she loved most — art and engaging with her neighbors. Partnering with her students at the Canton Country Day School, Doss epitomized how art can be used to inspire change in local communities. The bright colors and imagery of children painting a mural within the piece itself convey a feeling of joy from art. Doss hopes collaborations like this one will emphasize the importance of “equal access to resources including art education” for children.

Ashley Liptak, 405 Third St. NE

Akron illustrator, graphic designer and muralist Ashley Liptak hopes her mural can represent what “Canton has to offer” — such as the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village — and is an eye-catching addition for those who will come across her work every day. With a blend of calmer colors and letters that spell out “Home,” Liptak showcases the different aspects of Canton’s community. An existing centerpiece, featuring a goofy, hyper-realistic alien by artist Steve Ehret, completes the mural.

Arlin Graff, 236 Walnut Ave. NE

Cleveland painter and muralist Arlin Graff initially had a different idea for his mural — but the story of a peregrine falcon, which nested near the location of his mural, stuck with him so much that he had to pay tribute to the bird. Wanting to focus on the ways in which wildlife adapts as cities grow, Graff’s rendition of the falcon is infused with bright colors to show its vibrancy. The sharp, distinct shapes used to create the falcon itself illustrate how the unnatural and natural have become one.

Rafael Valdivieso, 221 Cherry Ave. NE

A collage of a plethora of bold colors and creatures, Ecuador native and Cleveland artist and sculptor Rafael Valdivieso portrays his mind as the canvas of his mural — there is “no limit to creation,” he says. Valdivieso hopes that his mural will convey feelings of joy, harmony and peace, even in the face of the erratic nature of one’s mind.

Ashley Palmer and Heidi Clifford, 321 Cherry Ave. NE

Shaped heavily by their upbringing in Northeast Ohio, Canton multimedia artist and designer Ashley Palmer and Columbus muralist, installation artist and designer Heidi Clifford hope that this piece gives back to the community that influenced them. Through portraits of their younger selves and astrological imagery, Palmer and Clifford hope to inspire residents, signaling to them that their lives are in their hands.