Fun Local Things To Do From The Comfort of Your Home

Don't let the coronavirus ruin all your fun. Try these awesome suggestions for a good time while supporting your local economy.

Dive into a Story

Sign up for a library card for the Akron-Summit County system or through your county branch and borrow all the e-books and audiobooks a bookworm could need. Grab the kiddos and tune int to Akron’s daily Facebook story time videos with their children’s librarians.

Check out local bookstores, like the Learned Owl Book Shop in Hudson. It is offering shipping of online orders, pick up or delivery of books Monday through Saturday. Those in Hudson and nearby communities can get free delivery. Plus, if you need some inspiration, check out a reading list with picks including “Friends Forever,” the story behind the beloved “Friends” TV show.

Take in a Show

Enjoy local mini concerts online. Akron’s 3rd Thursday will now be hosted digitally, with this week’s videos including performances by Stow singer-songwriter Shelby Olive and jazz artist Dan Wilson. You can tip with an online tip jar too. Don’t forget to jam with the 330 playlist Akron musician Jim Ballard created. Or try musicians’ pages, like the two-piece rock band Time Cat or Zach Freidhof’s acoustic set. Catch videos through venues like Musica and Jilly’s Music Room on Facebook. Set aside 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, for a live-streaming social-distancing dance party with a performance by local band the Ladies Night from Jilly’s. It’s a fundraiser for Jilly’s, and you are encouraged to order local takeout to help your neighbors in the food industry, too.

Visit the Museum

Engage in local history and art. Check McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Mondays, Massillon Museum on Tuesdays, Canton Museum of Art on Wednesdays, National First Ladies' Library on Thursdays, Pro Football Hall of Fame on Fridays and Dennison Railroad Depot Museum on Saturdays for a fresh program video.

You can also take a 360 virtual tour of the Canton Museum of Art any day of the week, including works from their “Spirit of Clay” exhibition and classic paintings from artists like John Singer Sargent and Winslow Homer. Make it educational with handouts linked for each exhibition.

Shop!

Browse this list to support Akron-area businesses, and get your favorite products delivered. Chill out with candles from White Fox Black Koi Candle Co. or get creative with do-it-yourself crafting kits from Live, Love & Create that can be picked up in Fairlawn. Bust boredom with All-Fired Up paint-to-go pottery kits that can picked up or dropped off or find other fun items in the Medina area.

Have something you would like Akron Life to list? Message us on Facebook or email editor@bakermediagroup.com.

