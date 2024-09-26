Get Into Gear

×
illustration by Vivian Brown
Pedal while you party with the new Magic Pedal Co. in Barberton. On a purple 14-seat bike, you and up to 13 friends can take a 75-minute ($295) or two-hour ($400) long tour. Start and end at the Pregame Tavern and embark on a journey of your design — from traveling around Lake Anna to stopping at spots such as Ignite Brewing Co. or M and M’s Taphouse. A driver, electrically assisted backup and four non-pedaling seats provide respite. Bring-your-own alcoholic drinks, a TV, lights and a sound system make this active trip a fun one.
105 Second St. NW, Suite 2, Barberton, 330-328-6757, magicpedalcompany.com