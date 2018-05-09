Get Outdoors in The 330

× Expand Brent Flores

Across the Internet and throughout nature publications, the phrase “get out there” is splashed across images of outdoor adventure. While it’s one thing to see these pictures and long for a new adventure, it’s another to actually make it happen. Lacing up your worn-in hiking boots and hauling your bike out from the shed may lead you on a path you haven’t yet discovered. Finding the family’s favorite old picnic basket or the telescope you toyed around with years ago might recapture memories of summer days that seemed to never end. So “get out there” and embrace all the natural wonder The 330 has to offer.

Skip the pool, swim the river

You no longer have to trek to Yosemite or the Great Smoky Mountains to find idyllic cascades. Situated within the South Chagrin Reservation in Bentleyville, the waterfall at Squaw Rock is the perfect outdoor experience for families and adventurers alike.

Navigating the path down to the falls is a quest of its own. Winding stone steps

lead sightseers down a trail along the embankment. One marvel you can’t miss along the way is the eponymous Squaw Rock itself. Carved by artist Henry Church in 1885, this large formation is engraved with what appears to be a Native American woman surrounded by four phases of the moon and a serpent. While interpretations have speculated around the artwork’s meaning, what is certain is that the oasis just beyond the rock is worthwhile.

The double-decker, horseshoe-shaped falls streams water from the Chagrin River over its ledges at a gentle pace. The flat rocks prove to be a favorite feature for visitors who may choose to either simply walk across them or use them as access to the water’s deepest section. The base of the falls has enough depth to jump from the second-tier ledge, but use caution, as there are no official markings. Be careful, rocks can be slippery, so a good pair of water shoes is a must.

Party on Two Wheels

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” If Albert Einstein thought riding a bike was a good idea, we should probably listen.

Thankfully, one group already has us covered. Akron Bike Party started organizing its first rides in 2014 under the guidance of Dave Massary. Held eight to 12 times per year, usually on the third Friday evening of every month, Akron Bike Party’s goal is to “build community through cycling.” Riders convene at Summit Cycling Center in downtown Akron, a volunteer-driven bicycle co-operative centered on providing bike maintenance and education for all.

At this point, you might be asking yourself, “What exactly does a ‘bike party’ entail?” To help formulate an idea, think of it as a social bike ride through the City of Akron, often with a celebratory theme. Fun costumes, bright lights and energizing music are all encouraged among participants. Riders navigate different routes at a leisurely pace, with cyclists of all abilities joining in on the fun. More than anything, the Akron Bike Party is meant to promote a healthy, active lifestyle while fostering community relationships.

Don’t forget to grab a helmet and check the pressure in your tires before heading out!

Go Fly a Kite

There’s nothing more nostalgic than watching a kite soar into the sky on a warm summer day. Carelessly letting your hair blow through the strong breeze as the wind lifts your kite up high is a memory many of us share from childhood. Though a few years might have passed since your last kite-flying experience, you can renew that youthful spirit wherever there’s an open space with a decent airstream. Spend a beautiful day in a scenic environment while also rediscovering the freedom of flight.

Whether you spend some spare time researching kite basics beforehand, or you’re willing to learn by experiment, there is no doubt you will gather something new with each effort. Lift, gravity, and drag are a few of the main physics components that assist in flight, and just as important to those elements is the quadrilateral shape and material design. Launching a kite depends on light to gusty winds, while controlling a kite is all about line tension.

The beauty of flying a kite is that you don’t have to be an expert at it. It can be just as fun going through the trials of getting your craft to take flight as it is watching it sail. Not taking yourself too seriously is all part of the fun.

Gaze at the Universe

Vincent van Gogh may have painted the evening sky of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence for his famed masterpiece, but you can discover your own breathtaking views by simply turning your head skyward.

Stargazing can be done virtually anywhere, but the best setting has little to no light pollution. Top O’ the World in the Hampton Hills Metro Park offers an impressive view of the countryside that is perfect for a night under the stars. The expansive meadow is just far enough away from the downtown area that you can see the open sky without the haze of the city’s lights. Beaver Marsh is just one of many spaces in the CVNP to visit, as well. The conservation area is unspoiled by bright lights or infrastructure, and setting up a telescope on the boardwalk is a serene way to take in the night sky.

Gazing up into the open abyss, you can’t help but feel a sense of awe and wonder. Watching the stars is almost like therapy; you gain some perspective each time. Adults can be reminded of how small the daily stresses of life are in comparison to the vastness of our universe, while children can realize how open the world is to them. Magic may not be real, but there is certainly something enchanting about a sky full of sparkling possibility.

Dine Al Fresco

Dig out your old wooden basket and dust off your favorite lawn quilt for an afternoon of picnicking bliss.

The Virginia Kendall Ledges offer a popular vista overlooking the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Resting nearly 100 feet above the Cuyahoga River, the ledges can be reached by an easy stroll along the trail. Visitors can walk among tall trees and ferns, and will pass by striking sandstone formations left by ancestral glaciers. Once you’ve reached the overlook, take a moment to absorb the expansive views; the lush greenery goes on for miles. You may decide to set up your picnic atop the bluff, or venture deeper into the park’s cavernous landscape.

Don’t forget the most important factor: the food! Whether you’re going for a more sophisticated ambience filled with zesty pasta salads and drinks in mason jars, or a more relaxed experience with simple PB&Js, sealable dishes are key. Portable, bite-sized recipes take the hassle out of planning for a group, so consider options like mini cucumber sandwiches and fruit salad. Strawberry lemonade and raspberry iced tea will make a perfectly refreshing addition, too.

While you’re relishing the delights of your picnic date, remember to reapply your sunscreen every so often. You certainly don’t want to end up as red as the tomatoes in your salad.

Picnic Like a Pro