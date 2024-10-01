The Akron Art Museum’s new “Glow: Neon & Light” exhibit envelops viewers in luminescence through Feb. 9. Neon and argon lighting are juxtaposed with fractured glass, mirrors, pieces of VHS tapes and more to create immersive, three-dimensional explorations of light in works by Sarah Blood, Mona Hatoum and more. Iván Navarro’s “Bombombomb” entices with a saturated, ominous use of yellow neon lighting and shadows, while Max Hooper Schneider’s “Falling Angel” — made with bright, fallen neon signs and fluorescent tubing, shooting with colored lights — employs aircraft wreckage and a loud intermittent sound for a shocking contrast. 1 S. High St., Akron, 330-376-9186, akronartmuseum.org