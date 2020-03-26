Hands-On Activities for Kids to Enjoy at Home

× Expand Kopperhead Compositions Inc. Akron Zoo 050118

With the kiddos home during the novel coronavirus quarantine, it may seem like you’ve already run out of things to do. Check out these unique ways to bond and giggle with your family.

Creative Kits

Order a cookie decorating kit you can get via curbside pickup or local Medina delivery, and have fun frosting a dozen cookies with the kiddos. Don’t forget the sprinkles!

Courthouse Pizzeria

It's not just pizza you can make with these take and bake Kits for pickup or delivery the Medina shop. Also try baking calzones, breadsticks, pepperoni rolls and more.

Daisy Cakes

Bake and customize your own cake pops with chocolate you can melt and sprinkles. Order from the Kent maker online and watch step-by-step instructions via its Facebook page.

Peace Love and Little Donuts

Decorate your own little donuts with sprinkles and colorful icing through DoorDash at Canal Fulton, Hudson, Massillon and North Canton locations.

Arts

Akron-Summit County Library

Sit the kids down for regular story times with the children’s librarians via videos on their Facebook page.

Canton Museum of Art

Take your crafts to a new level with CMA’s step-by-step videos released on Wednesdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff guide you through an art lesson inspired by one of the museum’s current exhibits, which you can also tour through their website.

Remote Learning

Akron Zoo

Hangout and learn more with your favorite zoo critters in the afternoon, like a Galapagos tortoise or sugar glider, during Akron Zoo’s daily Lunch and Learn on Facebook.

Curiosity Corner Live

Great Lakes Science Center is making sure your child’s brain is working hard while having fun with Curiosity Corner Live on its YouTube channel, which features interactive STEM videos conducted by the center’s educators. Streaming every day at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Rock Hall EDU

Whether it’s using tunes to teach the ABC’s or introducing your teen to the Beatles, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Rock Hall EDU is the one-stop shop for musical learning activities.

Hale Farm & Village

Keep your history lessons local with these online videos and other resources that teach you how to darn a sock like your ancestors or celebrate Ohio’s past presidents.

Deliveries

Off The Wagon

Don’t miss out on giving a gag gift or pulling a great prank on April Fool’s Day! All your favorite strange and funny toys are available for online for delivery in Kent within 5 miles or shipping.

Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom

Order from the North Canton store online and get board games or puzzles shipped to keep the little ones occupied.

The Learned Owl

Find a new favorite book to read while you’re stuck at home. Order online and have some great new books shipped or delivered within Hudson and neighboring communities.

Coloring

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

Though you can’t visit spots around the city, spend the time at home coloring in your family’s favorite places.

Color Me Mine

This Akron pottery painting studio is closed for now, but they’ve made a variety of coloring pages based off their pottery you can download.