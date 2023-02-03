Ignite Romance

× 1 of 2 Expand photo provided by the Standard × 2 of 2 Expand photo provided by the Standard Prev Next

This Valentine’s Day, go beyond drugstore chocolates and raise the bar with an evening at the Standard. The swanky new Kent restaurant aims to elevate the Tree City with refined small plates such as Korean barbecue octopus over jicama slaw and a poached lobster BLT with lemon truffle aioli, as well as craft cocktails like the dirty martini with squid ink. The clientele often dresses nicer for the lower level spot that exudes speakeasy vibes with a dark wood bar, candles, barrels and a performance area where blues or jazz acts like saxophonist Bobby Selvaggio play every Friday as couples dance the night away. 176 E. Main St., Unit B, Kent, thestandardko.wixsite.com/the-standard