Imports Handmade Wares in Amish Country

The art of Polish pottery has hundreds of years of tradition behind it.

The classic style of handmade and hand-painted ware originated in what is now Boleslawiec, a town in western Poland, in the 1800s and evolved into the colorful pieces we now recognize by the 1920s. But don’t worry about hefty shipping fees to get your hands on the stunning pieces — you can browse hundreds of unique options in Amish Country.

Old World Polish Pottery in Navarre imports items such as plates, dog dishes, holiday decor and cookie jars from artisans in Poland who are carrying on the traditional craftsmanship of the Boleslawiec area.

Known for its rare clay, Boleslawiec has quarries along the Bobr River that produce the high-quality, lead-free, silicon-rich material used in the vivid painted pottery that allows it to be functional in addition to decorative.

That’s why owner Roger Chenevey and his wife became interested in Polish pottery. She was searching for painted dishes she could use without worrying about lead or cadmium getting in her family’s food, and Polish pottery provided a safe solution that’s also resistant to cracks and chips. The pair got hooked on the artistic pieces and launched their business.

“It’s pretty, but you use it,” says Chenevey. “You can throw it in the dishwasher, in the microwave, in the oven. … And it holds up.”

Old World is in its 13th year, and it offers 175 categories of pottery. In 2020, it virtually introduced its customers to some of the people who paint the pottery in Poland. Some artists, like Teresa Liana, have been painting pieces for over 20 years, and others, like K. Deptuka, are skilled artisans in their early 30s. Their inspirations for designs come from different places too. Maria Starzyk is inspired by the geometry she sees in nature, while Teresa Andrukiewicz chooses designs by what she’s feeling in the moment.

“They will create their own handstamps. Once they have that on the pottery, they also do some freehand painting,” Chenevey says.

Customers can choose from three types of patterns: traditional, unikat (unique) and signature. Pieces with traditional patterns, such as the peacock pattern, which is characterized by dot-like shapes, are priced lower than others.

“There are unique patterns that a certain artist has developed, and only they will paint it, or somebody under their supervision,” Chenevey says. “Then there are some that are called signature patterns, meaning that the artist that developed the pattern actually painted the piece themselves.”

Most items at Old World are decorated in multiple patterns and colors, so customers can choose what they like best.

“People mix and match all the different patterns,” Chenevey says.

While mugs, such as bubble mugs, bistro mugs and cappuccino mugs, are popular choices, some of the most sought-after pieces are the soup mugs, which are mugs with a large handle.

“You can use it for soup, cereal, oatmeal, ice cream, dips to pass around,” Chenevey says. “It’s kind of unique to Polish pottery.”

Other popular items include bakeware like lasagna bakers and regular bakers, which have rolled edges to make them easier to take out of the oven.

“If you’re doing a casserole like a lasagna dish or rectangular baker,” he says, “and you take it to a family gathering, it’s going to stand out.”

Chenevey points out that Polish pottery makes a beautiful addition to your house even when you’re not actively using it. “If they’re not cooking or baking in it, they’ll put it as a centerpiece,” he says.

The selection at Old World is one of the largest displays of Polish pottery in Ohio, and it was also featured in the book “100 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country Before You Die,” by Brandy Gleason, which came out in May.

“We have had people in our shop that live in 32 foreign countries,” Chenevey says, “and we’ve had people multiple times from all 50 states.”

In addition to the wide selection of charming handmade pottery, customers also enjoy the views and peaceful atmosphere that a trip to Amish Country provides. And after they visit, they get to enjoy the splash of color and craftsmanship that their Polish pottery adds to their homes.

“A number of customers have said, I just enjoy getting up when I see my piece, and, It just brings a smile,” Chenevey says. AS

7110 Massillon Road SW, Navarre, just over 2 miles north of Mount Eaton on state Route 241, oldworldpolishpottery.com