Whoops and whistles from a packed Barrel Room crowd in May met Akron-based band Indré as it gave the audience energy.

“The vibe was really high,” says singer and rhythm guitarist Maddie Indré. “People are ready for live music.”

Indré entered the pandemic as a singer-songwriter and emerged as a band featuring guitarist Dom Merlitti, drummer Sam Merendino, bass guitarist T.J. May and keyboard player and her brother, Angelo Indré. A more melodic, fuller sound suits Maddie’s infectious personality and powerful vocals on her sophomore album, featuring Merendino and Merlitti, out this fall.

“I wanted it to have a bigger sound,” she says. “It’s still a rock sound with pop tendencies.”

In mid-July, look for “The Stream,” a single about self-love with a music video filmed by Claymore Pictures at Yoga Bliss, where Maddie teaches yoga. Like her other award-winning videos, expect a spectacle.

“[It’s] like an anthem that had a big sound,” she says, “because it’s a big message.”

Indré isn’t all show. The band has heart, with open-diary lyrics Maddie pens as therapy. “That’s why the songs are honest,” she says.

Catch all the feels at upcoming shows including Oct. 2 at the Mercury Lounge in New York City.

“Since I was a little kid, I wanted to do this so badly,” Maddie says. “I feel like I’ve found four people that want it just as bad.”

indremusic.com