Keeping the Beat

photo provided by Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library and Portage Lakes Historical Society
The Coventry High School band, which started as just a marching band and majorettes, who are pictured here, dates back to at least the 1940s. The majorettes, donning purple sweaters, white skirts and white tasseled boots, performed at the 1956 Ohio State Fair in Columbus. The Coventry band program has evolved into several ensembles made up of about 100 students between ninth and 12th grades, including a concert band, symphonic band, jazz ensemble, funk band and marching band with a color guard. The marching band, which has 60 students, has competed in the Ohio Music Education Association’s finals six times and has performed at the Ohio Stadium, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and more. Its recent repertoire includes “Feel it Still,” “Cake by the Ocean” and “Shake it Off.”