× Expand photo provided by Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond and Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. is always game to help. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward wanted to auction off jerseys to assist early in the pandemic but wasn’t sure where to direct the proceeds. Then a friend said, Things are really tough for not just me but for all of us that own small businesses. We’re not allowed to be open, but we still have to pay rent. It’s a mess.

“That’s why we went with small businesses. Everything’s so uncertain,” says the Akron area native and Revere High School grad. “I’m from here, and we wanted to do something cool to help give back.”

Nance asked fans to mail him swag from local businesses. During each of the Cavs’ 72 games this season, through May 16, he promotes a different business by wearing its swag and auctions jerseys worn by players. The proceeds are donated to the small business and matched by Nance and the Cavaliers. More than halfway through, Nance has raised about $120,000 for businesses including Ann’s Pastry Shop in Wadsworth and Courtyard Cafe in Brecksville (where Nance has been going since he was a baby). We spoke to Nance in February after he had surgery on a fractured finger, and he’s back on the court now. Even while healing, the resilient Cavs star, who also has Crohn’s disease, continues to raise up local businesses one by one.

What has it been like seeing your teammates and dad, former Cavs player Larry Nance Sr., get involved?

Larry Nance Jr.: It’s been fun seeing my teammates step up and donate their [jerseys] and doing one of my dad’s. … They’ve all expressed their support like, Hey, man, if there’s anything we can do — let us know. The fact that they’ve been so willing and generous to help benefit the community speaks volumes.

What’s feedback from the businesses been like?

LN: I do Zoom calls with them every morning before we wear their shirts and remain in contact. We’re definitely looking out for them. They really appreciate the recognition and support via social media and letting people know they’re there and what they’re about. The relief funds have been very much appreciated. … Everybody that sent in apparel is doing good because every bit of apparel is going to the homeless shelters in Cleveland and Akron.

What has gotten you through your injury and the pandemic?

LN: My wife and my dogs have been unbelievable in helping me. I don’t have one full hand. Whether it’s getting out of bed — whatever it is — while I was recovering, they were huge during that time. My dad, my mom, my sister live here. I’ve been getting a little help from them and making sure I’m not just sitting here watching paint dry.

What has been your highlight of being on the Cavaliers?

LN: First and foremost, getting to go to the Finals to play on that stage with that team and LeBron [James] was something I will cherish and will never forget. That’s the goal of why we play and hopefully, we can make it back. I would say No. 2 would be getting to wear my dad’s jersey number. His number, 22, is retired by the Cavs, so they made a special exception allowing it to stay up but also let me wear it. Having Nance 22 in the rafters and having Nance Jr. 22 on the court is pretty cool.

What advice does your dad give you?

LN: We talked before and after every game. We talk after practices. We talk on the way to the gym. You know, he’s my dad — we talk all the time whether it be about basketball or life stuff. I definitely listen to every word he has to say.

What advice do you give to the kids you meet through your Athletes vs. Crohn’s & Colitis foundation?

LN: The biggest thing is letting them know that despite having Crohn’s, despite having this chronic illness, there’s nothing you can’t do. I think in NBA history, I’m [one of] the only that’s been here with Crohn’s disease. Everything is certainly possible. … [Crohn’s is] not something you should be allowing to hold you down.

What’s stood out to you from your interactions with these kids?

LN: They get to ask me any kind of questions. It’s a hands-on experience of Look, these are some of the biggest, strongest, most athletic people on the planet. I’m going toe-to-toe with the same thing that you’re battling with. When I was growing up, going through Crohn’s, diagnosis, treatment, all that, I wish I had gotten to meet and talk with somebody in my position. That’s why I’m here as support — to give back and let them know that it is possible.

When life returns to normal after the pandemic, what are you looking forward to doing?

LN: Honestly, I am excited to go to the beach. That’s the biggest thing. I just want to find some warm weather and sit on the beach.

Are you talking Lake Erie or going to an island?

LN: Oh, I mean, Miami would be great. LA would be great. One of those. I don’t know if I’m going to Edgewater.