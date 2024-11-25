Merry Maker

× 1 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory × 2 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory × 3 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory × 4 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory × 5 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory × 6 of 6 Expand photo provided by Ohio Christmas Factory Prev Next

An approximately 20,000-pixel light show — synced to five songs — projected onto a five-story building. An 18-foot-tall steaming, light-up hot cocoa mug-shaped stand. Around 50 decorated Christmas trees, with fun themes like Taylor Swift’s eras. The Ohio Christmas Factory is a wonderland of holiday cheer. This year, the Canton destination brings festive dreams to life on select dates from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23.

“We are Christmas overload,” says manager Kim Shapiro. “Between the lights, the photo ops, the Christmas music, our actors, the smells and the fun cocktails and mocktails — there’s nothing like this in Northeast Ohio.”

In its debut 2023 season, a whopping 22,000-plus visitors experienced the Christmas Factory’s holiday joy. Its landscape was dreamt up by Shapiro, who owns Twisted Citrus, TD’s Tailgate Grill and the themed That Pop Up Bar, and John Eslich, who owns the Factory of Terror and the Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. Going from frights to delights meant two years of planning and transforming Factory of Terror warehouse space, using holiday decor from estate sales, overseas and Christmas events. For the welcome light show, they used designs created by Tom BetGeorge, from TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

Wind through the massive 50,000-plus-square-foot space to discover attractions like a spinning walk-through tinsel tunnel and a mirror maze with elves and festive music. Stay as long as your inner child desires.

“That free flow and choose-your-own-adventure of it was something that people really enjoyed,” Shapiro says.

Adults can stop by three decked-out bars, including the North Pole Tavern, a Winter Wonderland bar and One-eyed Jack’s — a pirate ship-shaped Caribbean Christmas hideout with pelicans, pirates, parrots, a jet-skiing Santa video and a chest with free treasures for kids. Order a boozy (or alcohol-free) Sugar Plum Punch, with berry and orange vodkas, cranberry and pineapple juices and almond syrup — and upgrade to a souvenir snowman or reindeer cup. Plus, spike your hot cocoa and eggnog. Snack on Amish fry pies, Norcia Bakery’s pepperoni rolls and, new this year, food truck fare from Krazy Kitchen. Decorate Christmas cookies at Mrs. Claus’ bakery too.

The main hall is filled with photo ops, including a life-size gingerbread house, characters such as Santa and the snow queen, and a kids’ zone with an impressive Lego winter village display by Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom. New this year, projection mapping makes a snowball fight more interactive — throw fabric snowballs to see snowman targets burst.

There’s also a new second virtual reality Santa sleigh ride and a 30-foot slide guests can take from Santa’s workshop. A fresh Spookytown area brings “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to life with characters inspired by Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie.

Popular activities include sending letters to Santa and dancing with elves on a light-changing floor.

“It was a very light and joyous atmosphere,” Shapiro says.

Another hit was the Naughty or Nice station. Parents filled out a digital survey with questions about their child — allowing an elf to tell the kid where they fit on the list.

“They were amazed! We would have elves right there, high-fiving them,” Shapiro says. “When you watch the kids’ faces, it’s hard not to believe in the magic.”

4125 Mahoning Road NE, Suite B, Canton, 330-455-3327, ohiochristmasfactory.com