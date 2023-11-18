New Devo Book Explores Ohio Roots

Devo could have only come from Ohio. In the new book “The Beginning Was the End” (The University of Akron Press, $35.95), acclaimed Akron author David Giffels and Florida art gallery director Jade Dellinger make the argument that the industrial Midwest surroundings, the May 4, 1970, Kent State University shootings and more shaped the protopunk “Whip It” band that got its name from the concept of de-evolution. Take in over 80 never-before-seen images including handwritten lyrics to “Be Stiff.” The authors delve into the band’s early Akron and Kent history and how it pioneered the use of music videos, defined the ’80s new wave era aesthetic, challenged societal norms and made history by merging music and visual art. uakron.edu/uapress