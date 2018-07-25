Space Invasion

× 1 of 4 Expand Kate Zucco × 2 of 4 Expand Kate Zucco × 3 of 4 Expand Kate Zucco × 4 of 4 Expand Kate Zucco Prev Next

The new additions to Castle Noel are out of this world.

A piece of everyone’s favorite galaxy defenders (and villains) will be landing in Medina at Castle Noel’s new Sci-Fi Movie Museum this summer. Currently on display is the prosthetic extended stomach Laura Flynn Boyle’s sinister Serleena character wore after devouring an attacker in “Men in Black II,” with props from all three MIB films coming soon.

The museum is becoming a part of the 3-D Alien Vacation Mini Golf, which will remain active as owners Mark and Dana Klaus continue to add new sci-fi movie props. A one-of-a-kind experience, it allows guests to play mini golf through a movie memorabilia museum, stopping to see displays along the course.

“It’s just spectacular because it hits so many different genres,” Dana says.

As of the scheduled opening date of June 1, sci-fi junkies and space geeks will find props from “Star Trek,” “Spaceballs,” “Coneheads” and more. See the 6-foot-tall Sleestack costume from “Land of the Lost” or an alien from “Evolution.” Mark Klaus is creating special cases for each piece, which will feature motion-activated technology to engage passersby.

“You’ll walk in and you will be wowed by how he displays them” says Dana.

The Sci-Fi Movie Museum is just another example of Mark and Dana Klaus’ mission to make the entertainment at Castle Noel out of this world.

“Mark always wants to make things better, better and better,” says Dana. “Every time you come, he wants it to be better than it was.”

