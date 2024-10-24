Spectral stroll

Passersby have reported spotting a ghostly figure in the Tracy Block building’s windows in Barberton. Thought to be the spirit of a woman whose husband was killed inside, the specter materializes again through the power of theater Oct. 24 to 30. Magical Theatre Company’s new Ghosts of the Magic City walk guides guests on a phantasmic tour of locations such as Daly’s Appliance, the Weigand building and Aunt Hannah’s Antiques and Collectibles. In the roles of guides and ghosts, actors tell the stories of several phantoms who inhabit Barberton — including a ghost who haunts the Park Theatre and Anna Long, a woman who once worked at the Barberton Inn as a laundress. 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, 330-848-3708, magicaltheatre.org // CG