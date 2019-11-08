Stage Craft

Introducing standout performers, inventive directors and clever designers sharing the limelight in The 330’s thriving theaters.

Jasen Smith

Costume Designer

When Jasen Smith goes out on the town, he dips into his collection of colorful suits — turquoise, purple, brown, navy — and huge selection of ties to dress to the nines. “I’m not a shy violet of a person,” says the 47-year-old Akron resident. “When we dress every day, we are putting on a costume and letting people know things about ourselves without saying anything.”

Just as his vibrant suits reflect his vivacious personality, the clothes he creates as the resident costume designer for Weathervane Playhouse in Akron help audience members get to know characters before they speak any lines.

Since 2008, Smith has added his sartorial sensibilities to over 100 Weathervane shows, including crafting nine spandex and sequin-laden disco jumpsuits for the recent “Mamma Mia!”

“There is a lot of patterns, textures and colors in my design work. The mixture of the three gives the costumes life,” he says.

He researches thoroughly upon getting a script to consider how clothes can tell a character’s story from status to time to changes in mindset. To show Effie’s evolution from being unsure of herself to confident in “Dreamgirls,” Smith transitioned her costumes from cotton dresses in Act 1 to a bold sequined turquoise ombre number by the finale.

Having trained as an actor and dancer himself, Smith also considers practicalities like fit. “I tailor everything to the actor,” he says. “I don’t want them to look sloppy — unless it is in the script that this character is unkempt.”

Depending on a show’s time period, he buys some pieces new but prefers to make garments, sometimes using vintage patterns. His favorite place to find materials is Zinck’s Fabric Outlet in Berlin, Ohio, where he rummages through everything from cotton calicos to beaded appliques. For the casual look of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” he found a flexible solution to dancers in blue jeans: “I love their stretch denim,” he says.

He and his team of four volunteer stitchers can create a simplistic costume in about eight hours — like the striped cotton shirts, pants, jackets and hats they made for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”— though elaborate period pieces can take 60 hours or more, like the sumptuous gowns with boned bodices and elaborate sleeves partly made out of embellished Nigerian wedding fabric for 2018’s “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

The payoff is witnessing how the completed costumes bring characters alive onstage — sometimes being unveiled right before the audience’s eyes. For “Cinderella” in 2011, Smith sewed a ragged dress with magnetic closures for the lead and layered it over her ballgown. He then stood underneath the stage on a ladder and pulled the rag dress off as Cinderella twirled onstage.

“I got to hear the audience, the little girls, squeal in delight when she transformed into her ballgown,” he says.

Marci Paolucci

Actress

Marci paolucci has been a fixture in local productions for 35 years, but she once thought she was not cut out for the stage.

“It never occurred to me that it was something I could do,” says the Cuyahoga Falls resident.

Her big acting break came in 1984 when she was working in an office at The University of Akron and a colleague who did community theater suggested she try out for “The Mad Woman of Chaillot” at Coach House Theatre in Akron. Despite having zero training or experience, she decided to go for it — and snagged a main role!

Since then, she has appeared in scores of productions on many 330 stages, including Weathervane Playhouse and Stow Players, and honed her craft through theater courses and Shakespeare workshops. With a penchant for serious drama, her favorite roles include Daisy in Players Guild Theatre’s 2012 production of “Driving Miss Daisy” and Eleanor of Aquitaine in Coach House’s 2002 production of “The Lion in Winter.” For the latter role, she researched the powerful 12th-century French woman to portray her sharp verbal sparring with her estranged husband, King Henry II of England.

“It was empowering and exhilarating at the same time,” she says.

At 72, Paolucci still finds the spotlight calling her from the wings to tell stories and explore the gift of being another person for a moment.

“There’s such an adrenaline rush when you’re performing,” she says. “There is this energy you’re sending out to the audience, and their responses are sending energy back to you. It’s an extension and expansion of your own experiences.”

Though roles for women in their 70s and 80s are limited, Paolucci has found an expansive outlet for her talents in staged readings. Catch her Sept. 22 in “The Waverly Gallery” with the Tower 80 Players, led by her former high school English teacher Marvin Phillips and staged in a community room at Tower 80 apartments in Akron.

“It does not matter what you look like or how old you are when you are doing staged readings,” says Paolucci.

She loves how the readings let her take on roles she never thought she would do, especially in her 70s. Last year when Tower 80 Players staged Arthur Miller’s “After the Fall,” a semiautobiographical tale of the author’s relationship with Marilyn Monroe, Paolucci read the character of Maggie, who represents Monroe as a singer instead of an actress but still a woman in her 30s. Her nuanced acting avoided caricature, finding the depth in a misunderstood icon.

“I had a wonderful time doing that,” she says. “It’s been really satisfying to explore some great roles.”

Director’s Notes

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s glass ceiling has been shattered. Managing Director Tess Burgler played the eponymous lead of a young prince in “Hamlet” this summer as part of the 2019-20 season dubbed “Lady Disdain” for all its female-centric mainstage shows at Greystone Hall in Akron.

Two years ago, Burgler played Rosalind in “As You Like It,” the largest female role in the Bard’s canon. Now, she shares what it was like to play Hamlet, one of his biggest male roles — with twice the number of lines.

“It felt like running a marathon. I was focused a lot on proving myself. Then all of a sudden in the final week of rehearsal, I thought, This is really fun to have this much agency, this much to say, this much to explore that I didn’t get with even Rosalind.

By the time the night was over, I didn’t feel like anybody was responding to my gender. It wasn’t, Oh, it’s so good for a woman. They were responding to my performance. To knock down that wall — it was cool to experience.

Nine times out of 10, there was a girl sitting right where I deliver [the “To be or not to be”] speech. There’s this young woman potentially seeing ‘Hamlet’ for the first time, and it gets to be someone she can empathize with on a profound level — she could actually see herself. I loved the simplicity of that connection.”

— as told to Sharon Best

David Peacock

Actor

The tissues really come out in the last 20 minutes of psychological drama “Boogieban.” The play tackles the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the ending is gut-wrenching. Audience members often heave audibly in a visceral effort to hold back their sobs.

“It’s so big that they make these involuntary noises,” says Akron actor David Peacock who plays military psychiatrist Lt. Col. Lawrence Caplan. “I have to say my monologues, breathe and pause so people could hear me.”