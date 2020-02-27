The face of Elite Driving

× Expand Tylar Sutton

Owning a new car dealership was a childhood dream for Nathan Lancry. He remembers standing in the Dave Walter BMW showroom as a child in 1988 and thinking he’d like to own it.

That dream came true in 2010 when he became co-owner and CEO of the Jay Auto Group. His dream expanded in December 2017 with the acquisition of BMW of Akron and Volkswagen of Akron — formerly Dave Walter BMW/vw.

From the beginning of his career, Lancry has worked to emulate the experience and service he feels customers deserve, and he only hires others with the same passion. His mission is to upend the stereotypical reputation of the automotive industry, one elated customer at a time.

Though he knows changing the image of car dealerships will take time, he works with his team every day to create incremental improvements.

As the face of BMW in Akron, Lancry and his team strive to deliver an unexpectedly positive experience to each person who walks through their doors. That’s his dream now: changing the face of the industry he loves by improving how car buyers are treated.

