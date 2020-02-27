The Face of Winning

The face of WINNING

Chris Kelley, the president of MGM Northfield Park, is no stranger to winning. Since the launch of the rebranded property in April 2019, MGM Northfield Park has received Casino Player Magazine’s top honor of best overall gaming, a “Casino where I feel the luckiest” award and 13 additional awards for exceptional gaming, dining and entertainment options.  

Visitors to MGM Northfield Park can look forward to the best guest experience in the market and access to some of the most iconic properties in the entire industry through our M Life Rewards loyalty program. 

We are thrilled to be in Northeast Ohio, and our future looks bright.

MGM Northfield Park is located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which hosts more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers over 2,200 gaming devices, dining options like Kosar’s Wood Fired Grill and Tap Sports Bar, and unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue.

MGM Northfield Park 

330-908-7025

mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Akron Civic Theatre

Monday

March 2, 2020

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

  • Faces of The 330 Class of 2020

    The 2020 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.

    Feb 27, 2020

  • The Art in Healing

    Nancy, the widow of Akron Life magazine founder Don Baker Jr., shares how her family, friends, time and art helped her move through her grief over Don’s sudden passing two Februarys ago.

    Feb 7, 2020 | 1 comment(s)

  • Bobby Selvaggio in the Moment

    The veteran saxophonist gets personal on his new live album.

    Oct 4, 2019

  • RSSGo to (330) Area Blog

  • Duplin Winery

    These sweet wines are made from the North Carolina-native muscadine grape that has surprising heart-health benefits despite its appeal to the sweet tooth.

    Sep 5, 2019

  • Best Well-Rounded Meal

    The No. 1 RK Tonkatsu at Ramen Katsu in Green hits all the right notes for a truly satisfying and filling meal.

    Jul 30, 2019

  • Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

    A quirky neighborhood coffee shop walks the talk of its inviting owners.

    Jul 25, 2019

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog