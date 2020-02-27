× Expand David J. Schwartz Chris Kelley MGM Northfield Park CEO Faces of CLE

The face of WINNING

Chris Kelley, the president of MGM Northfield Park, is no stranger to winning. Since the launch of the rebranded property in April 2019, MGM Northfield Park has received Casino Player Magazine’s top honor of best overall gaming, a “Casino where I feel the luckiest” award and 13 additional awards for exceptional gaming, dining and entertainment options.

Visitors to MGM Northfield Park can look forward to the best guest experience in the market and access to some of the most iconic properties in the entire industry through our M Life Rewards loyalty program.

We are thrilled to be in Northeast Ohio, and our future looks bright.

MGM Northfield Park is located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which hosts more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers over 2,200 gaming devices, dining options like Kosar’s Wood Fired Grill and Tap Sports Bar, and unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue.

