Under a Starry Sky in a Hocking Hills Geodome

Look out a wall of floor-to-ceiling plastic windows at a sky of stars from the geodomes at the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls for magnificent views of Hocking Hills State Park, which borders it on three sides.

“You feel like you’re right in the woods,” says assistant general manager Amy Rapposelli.

And it isn’t just natural sights that people enjoy. The geometric canvas structures in Logan, Ohio, also bring you close to the sounds of nature — birds chirping, deer walking, rain falling — while remaining safe and waterproof. People have even told Rapposelli that they enjoy it when it rains during their trips.

“It’s a very peaceful sound,” she says. “It’s just a little

pitter-patter on the canvas.”

Despite being in a canvas structure in the woods, you don’t feel like you’re staying in a tent. The domed, 14-foot-tall structures are raised and are outfitted with deluxe amenities that keep you comfortable including a kitchenette, a gas stove, a tiled shower, a king-size bed and more.

“When you walk inside, they’re very luxurious,” Rapposelli says.

These geodomes are some of the only ones in the country that have heating, air conditioning and plumbing inside, and they stay warm in outdoor temperatures down to minus 30 degrees, so you can rent them year-round. Each season provides a unique sense of tranquility.

“I like spring the best because the wildflowers, the birds are back, the waterfalls are flowing really well,” she says. “But by far our most popular time of the year is the fall when the leaves are changing. People want to come for that to see all the pretty views.”

The 75-acre property also offers yurts, cabins and cottages, and a restaurant and spa. Some of the most popular Hocking Hills State Park hiking spots, like Old Man’s Cave and Ash Cave, are less than a 10-minute drive away, and you can get to the Cedar Falls trail in just a minute or two. But some people like to spend time just taking in nature from their geodome.

“It is very cozy,” Rapposelli says.

21190 state Route 374, Logan, innatcedarfalls.com

