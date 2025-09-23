14 Fun Fall Destinations

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Updated 9/2025

Corn Mazes

Derthick’s Farm & Corn Maze

This longtime family-run farm offers a massive 16-acre corn maze with a Bigfoot-themed design. Visit the pumpkin patch, ride the zip lines or come for a special weekend, including bringing your dog Oct. 26 to support the Portage Animal Protective League. Weekends Sept. 12-Oct. 26, 5182 state Route 82, Mantua, derthickcornmaze.com

Maize Valley

Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery offers activities for the whole family, like a pumpkin patch, a wagon ride and an 8-acre "Cheers to 20 Years"-themed corn maze. Fall special events Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 and Oct. 4, 11, 12, 18, 26 and Nov. 1, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville, maizevalley.com

Mapleside Farms

Explore Mapleside Farms’ 7-acre corn maze, touted as one of the “best in the Midwest.” The approx. 140-acre apple orchard also offers a 311-foot-long potato sack slide, a hayride, beer and wine tastings in the corn maze and a different festival each weekend, such as Spooky Fest Oct. 25 and 26. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 26, 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, mapleside.com

Ramseyer Farms

Show off your Ohio pride in a state-shaped corn maze or weave through a Bluey-themed maze — both offer acres of winding trails. Then try out 50-plus activities including feeding goats, zipping down several slides, riding pedal carts and playing in mini log cabins. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster, ramseyerfarms.com

Szalay’s Farm & Market

Every year, the Szalay family shapes their 3-acre corn field into an engaging themed maze. Thrill-seekers can also take a walk through the farm’s spinning barn, a spinning blacklight tunnel that’s included with admission. Make sure you stop by the market for pumpkins, local honey, apples and freshly pressed apple cider. Daily through Oct. 31, 4563 Riverview Road, Peninsula, szalaysfarm.com

Apple Orchards

Arrowhead Orchard: Not only can you pick your own pumpkins, apples and sunflowers on the historic 1932 farm, but you can also enjoy a full day of autumn activities including unlimited hayrides, a 2-acre corn maze, apple cannons and a kids’ area with a zip line, apple train and more. Be sure to visit the market, pick from 30-plus varieties of apples it grows and grab cider freshly pressed from three sweet apple and two tart apple varieties. Market Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June-December, u-pick apples and fall activities Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and every Sunday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. through Nov. 2, 11724 Lisbon St. SE, Paris, arrowheadorchard.com

Bauman Orchards: Wander a 96-year-old orchard and pick your own apples on the farm that has over 100,000 apple trees and 15,000 peach trees on over 260 acres. Also pop into the main market, or its two outpost locations, and grab its freshly pressed apple cider, homemade pies, and apple jams, jellies and butters. Come Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 for a fall festival with face painting, live music, local vendors, hay rides and fresh apple cider donuts. U-pick Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 4, Stores Monday-Saturday, Main orchard, 161 Rittman Ave., Rittman, baumanorchards.com

Beckwith Orchards: Explore a historic 1878 orchard and find 21 kinds of apples, cider, pumpkins, maple syrup and freshly baked pies and cookies at the store. Daily, closed Thanksgiving, 1617 Lake Rockwell Road, Kent, beckwithorchards.com

Hillside Orchard and Farm Market: A family-run farm for more than 75 years, Hillside hosts apple u-picks in October and a fall harvest festival the second weekend in October with a pumpkin maze, pumpkin patch and hayride. Also shop from a seasonal market with pastries, Mrs. Miller’s Amish preserves, a selection from 18 apple varieties it grows and more. 2397 Center Road, Hinckley, visitmedinacounty.com/listings/hillside-orchard-farm-market/

Kuner’s Orchard: Browse 27 varieties of apples at its market and also find award-winning apple cider, jellies and more. Daily, 5424 S. Arlington Road, Clinton, facebook.com/kunersfruitfarm

Monroe’s Orchard: Pick your own pumpkins and sunflowers as well as apples, with 20-plus varieties grown on the family farm. Come Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for an apple harvest festival featuring hayrides, train rides and a demonstration of workers making the farm’s apple cider you can buy at the market. Market daily, u-pick pumpkins and sunflowers weekends, u-pick apple weekends mid-September through October, 6313 Pioneer Trail, Hiram, monroesorchard.com

Pumpkin Patches

Heritage Farms: Take your pick from a variety of pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn at this historic 1848 farm. Stick around for hayrides, scavenger hunts, a corn maze, kids’ activities, a pumpkin roll and more. Sept. 27-Oct. 25, Monday-Thursday store, scavenger hunts and maze, Friday-Sunday all activities, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm: Hop on a wagon to the pumpkin patch and pick your own. Stay for an 8-acre corn maze, farm animals, a straw maze and more. Daily, through Nov. 2, 1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville, kingswaypumpkinfarm.com

Nickajack Farms: Try your hand at pumpkin bowling, a corn cannon or a pedal cart. Enjoy a wagon train ride to a pumpkin patch, pony rides, hayrides and more at this farm that has 75 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes. Arrive after dark on select dates with a flashlight to navigate a 7-acre corn maze and make s’mores over the bonfire. Daily activities and store through Oct.31, 2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence, nickajackfarms.com

