3 Akron Tees We Love

The Social Dept.

The Social Dept.

Founder Andy Taray’s deep ties to Akron are reflected in the shirts his studio, the Social Dept., creates. “I always jokingly say, I was raised by Goodyear,” he says. “My dad built tires for a living.” His roots inspired the Akron Born & Raised t-shirt ($26). Reflecting Akron’s architectural history, Taray drew from Art Deco elements seen in early Akron buildings like the Flatiron Building, as well as the iconic Goodyear blimp. His design flourishes with both linear and typography elements. The shirt turns local pride into an artistic statement.

1727 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-573-7911, thesocialdept.com

Righteous Cloth

Righteous Cloth

Commissioned to design a t-shirt for Akron’s bicentennial, Righteous Cloth founder and operator Frank Miller collaborated with Monochrome Canvas to refine the design through multiple iterations. “I got the idea going to breakfast over at the Eye Opener, and I’m looking around at their whole montage of Akron history,” Miller says. “I was like, That would be cool to bring that together all on one shirt.” He envisioned a collage of Akron history, incorporating icons such as a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. wingfoot, a crown for LeBron James and a guitar for the Black Keys. The shirt ($25) also highlights local symbols, including a rubber duck, a canal boat, a Swenson’s Drive-In burger, the Highland Theatre and more, depicting Akron’s deeply layered history.

rcloth.com

Just a Dad From Akron

Just A Dad From Akron

Almost eight years ago, Kenny Lambert was homeless and battling addiction. The birth of his daughter became a turning point, inspiring him to find his purpose and get sober. In 2021, Lambert launched his Kenmore clothing store, Just A Dad From Akron. It’s a space built on connection and community. “Everyone sits and hangs out and has a good, humbling conversation,” Lambert says. The store’s signature tee ($30) represents the heart of the brand — faith, perseverance and purpose. Paint splatters evoke the city’s graffiti culture, while the skyline represents the silhouette of Akron. The design is meant to resemble a bold, stamped imprint. Just A Dad has become a symbol of hope and resilience. “It’s inspirational, positive clothing,” Lambert says, “that gives people a chance to share their testimony.”

937 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 330-255-9063, justadadfromakron