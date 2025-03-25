Ohio Proud: Local Artists Celebrate Ohio Music on 330 Day

Tune in to the eighth annual 330 Day Concert to hear local artists cover songs from Ohio musicians — including Devo, the Black Keys, John Legend, the Pretenders, Tracy Chapman and others. Held at the Akron Civic Theatre March 30, the show features performers such as guitarist and singer-songwriter Alex Bevan, bubblegrunge artist Anya Van Rose, rocker Brian Lisik, singer-songwriter JD Eicher, soulful powerhouse Jackie Popovec of the Vindys and more. With a nine-piece house band — featuring John Anthony of the Vindys and Erin Vaughn on guitar, Justin Tibbs on saxophone and other musicians — you won’t want to miss these exciting renditions. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, thesummit.fm