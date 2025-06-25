Akron’s Shelby Olive Releases Emotional Album ‘Brace for the Changes’ at Knight Stage

Facing a challenging period in life — including a health scare, the loss of her grandfather and the near-loss of her mother — Akron-based singer-songwriter Shelby Olive turned to music. The end result was “Brace for the Changes,” a three-part album that explores resilience, grief and healing through 20 songs. “’Brace for the Changes’ is definitely me coming back to my roots. All of these songs were written with just my voice and ukulele,” says Olive via a social media message. “To be able to share this journey with people now that I’m on the other side, it’s really healing for me.” Hear Olive, backed by a full band, perform the album at a release show June 28 at the Knight Stage. “The first track on the record, ‘A Lotta Bit Sad,’ puts it best: We’re all searching for a way to feel a little less alone,” Olive shares. “I really hope this record does that for people.”