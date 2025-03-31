Akron's Bicentennial Celebration: World Premiere of 'Festive Fanfare'

Landmark Listening

After 200 years, the Rubber City is finally getting its own original theme music. Hear the Tuesday Musical-commissioned “Festive Fanfare (For Akron’s Bicentennial)” at its world premiere April 22 at E.J. Thomas Hall. Award-winning Los Angeles-based composer Peter Boyer created the work and conducts the concert. The Cleveland Orchestra’s full brass and percussion sections perform the composition at a concert that also features Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” along with other works. Plus, with help from six-time Grammy Award winner Elaine Martone, who won Classical Producer of the Year at this February’s ceremony, the Cleveland Orchestra is recording the fanfare for open-access use at civic events — sharing the sound of Akron with all. 198 Hill St., Akron, 330-761-3460, tuesdaymusical.org