Baby It’s Fun Inside

Akron Glass Works

Harness the creative potential of molten glass at Akron Glass Works. Opened in 2006, this hot shop and gallery provides tours, parties and workshops for those looking to break into the world of glass art. Previously, glassblowing students created adorable snowmen and marbled ornaments. Experience a multitude of practices, from flameworking to stained glass creation, while guided by seasoned craftspeople. On select dates, try making a cup Jan. 4 to 29 and March 15 to 30, a heart and flower Feb. 1 to 12 or a bunny paperweight April 2 to 19. Uncover your inner glassblower at Akron Glass Works. 421 Spicer St., Akron, 330-253-5888, akronglassworks.com

Deep Six Specialists

Earning your scuba diving certification opens the door to beautiful aquatic landscapes. Use the winter months to begin the process of obtaining it with Deep Six Specialists — and prepare to submerge yourself in a new underwater world. The specialists at Deep Six have been certifying divers since 1970. Through academic readings, quizzes, lectures and pool sessions, the first phase of this course — classes are on select dates, including Jan. 23 to 26 and Feb. 13 to 16 — challenges students to safely learn the ropes of this intrepid practice. After mastering phase one, move on to phase two with open-water diving, and explore the depths of Ohio’s White Star or Gilboa quarries from June through October. 1074 Brown St., Akron, 330-724-8737, deepsixspecialists.com

Stir

Hone your kitchen skills at one of Stir’s elevated cooking classes. From handmade Mediterranean fatayer hand pies with tabbouleh to shepherd’s pie with Gouda mashed potatoes, its classes guide students through the creation of delicious meals. Perfect for date nights or for families with teens 15 or older, Stir Hudson teaches you how to make from-scratch udon Jan. 4, 12, 22 and 26 and arepas Jan. 5, 15, 23 and 29. Each experience concludes with a signature Stir cookie, filled with potato chips, pretzels, chocolate candy and marshmallow fluff — and participants are welcome to bring their own wine or beer for no extra cost. 16 Clinton St., Hudson, 844-717-7847, stirstudiokitchen.com/hudson

Editor's Note: Classes listed in italics are currently on a waitlist, as of Jan. 8.

The Nightlight

Seeing a movie is an anytime activity, but it’s especially fit for the colder months. This winter, skip the blockbusters and take in something unique at the Nightlight. The small local theater screens art films, indie movies, cult classics and hidden gems — and is currently constructing its second screen. While watching, snack on milk chocolate malt balls or coconut oil popcorn, sip orange Norka soda and enjoy a sidecar, negroni or movie-themed cocktail from the theater’s bar. This nonprofit picture house provides viewers with hours of visionary cinema — catch Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” through Jan. 9 and Oscar contenders “All We Imagine as Light” and “The Girl with the Needle,” both screening the week of Jan. 10. 30 N. High St., Akron. 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com

The Workz

Try a Connect 4 Hoops basketball challenge, devour a bacon jam smash burger and catch live music — all at the Workz. Located in the former Falls Theater building, this hot spot offers “Jurassic Park,” “Fast & Furious” and other arcade games, duckpin bowling, party space and concerts such as Disco Inferno Jan. 10. It taps into its historical significance with the Speakeazy, a hidden Roaring ‘20s-themed bar. Jazz music, unique cocktails like Tim’s maple old-fashioned and vintage decor set the mood. 2220 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-807-8768, playattheworkz.com