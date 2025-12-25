Best Home Holiday Light Displays Near Akron: Foxtail Holiday Lights, Holidays on Wildflower & Wadsworth Griswold House

Foxtail Holiday Lights Foxtail Holiday Lights Foxtail Holiday Lights

Consistently recognized by the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, this home display puts on a grand 30-minute show with animated light walls, hoops and more. Take in this drive-up display with music from your car radio.

Dec. 1-25, Sunday-Thursday 6-9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6-10 p.m., 950 Bridlewood Drive, Copley, facebook.com/foxtailholidaylights

Expect over 20,500 lights, two 16-foot mega trees and singing Christmas trees and ornaments from this home display with lights flashing and dancing to jolly tunes on 93.5 FM. Listen to 20 new songs. Donations benefit Akron Children’s hospital. Return for holidays from Fourth of July to Halloween — this house goes all out year-round.

Through Jan. 1, 5-10 p.m., 4781 Wildflower Drive, Green, facebook.com/holidaysonwildflower

Wadsworth Griswold House

Enjoy the majesty of the bright “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” display with the Wadsworth Griswold House. Find a Cousin Eddie’s RV, along with a bathrobe-clad Eddie himself, and other mannequins — including Clark plugging in lights and flying on a super speedy saucer. There’s even merch for sale to benefit the Great Strides walk at the Akron Zoo in May. It supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Through Jan. 1, 5-11 p.m., 173 Duane Lane, Wadsworth, facebook.com/wadsworthgriswoldhouse