Big-Time Bops: Musician Mr. Jeff on the World Stage

Cuyahoga Falls-based children’s musician and former preschool teacher Mr. Jeff — otherwise known as Jeff Klemm — recently represented Akron on the world stage. As a first-year Recording Academy member with an album on the Grammy Awards ballot, Klemm attended this year’s ceremony — and also won a World Entertainment Award for Best Children’s Album with his 2024 debut, “Wonderful Wonderful Wonderful.” “Being a part of ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid watching the Grammys at home!” Klemm says in an email. Catch him performing at the Brunswick Library March 3. Kids can bop to tracks such as the upbeat “Poppin’ Bubbles” and “Loud in the Library,” which gives permission to rock out in quiet spaces. “We don’t make children’s music for the accolades, but it did make all the hard work, energy and effort we put into the album really feel justified,” he says. Brunswick Library, 3649 Center Road, Brunswick, mrjeffisfun.com

× Expand Mr. Jeff