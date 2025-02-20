Alexa and Bobby Nero's Akron Love Story: A Greek Orthodox Wedding, Family Traditions and a Honeymoon in Italy

Bobby Nero’s mom called it. After meeting on Hinge, Alexa Livadas and Bobby connected instantly on their first date at the Merchant Tavern in June 2022. Later, in July 2022, he invited Alexa to meet his family.

“When I was walking to the car — we weren’t even out of the driveway yet — my mom had texted me and said, She’s the one,” Bobby recalls.

Both Alexa and Bobby realized that marriage wasn’t just about marrying the person you love — but about marrying someone who shares your values.

“Alexa and I really match on the three important things: How do you want to spend your time, how you value money, and how you value your family,” says Bobby. “That’s been the base of our relationship since the beginning.”

Bobby asked Alexa’s father for approval to marry his daughter on an Akron area golf course. He said yes, and on Oct. 24, 2023, Bobby proposed to Alexa at sunset on a beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico in Naples, Florida.

“When Bobby and I first met, I felt like I had known him for a long time,” Alexa says. “He quickly became my best friend and somebody I didn’t want to live without.”

The now Akron residents tied the knot Oct. 19, 2024, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron — for Alexa, a symbol of the importance of family. The reception was held at Greystone, a testament to the couple’s appreciation for Akron and a stylistic choice for an old Hollywood-themed wedding.

From the Bride

Like Parents, Like Daughter: I’m Greek Orthodox. I grew up in that [Akron] church. My parents were married there, so I’ve always wanted to get married there. Bobby was along for the ride.

In Memoriam: I had given Bobby a pin of his brother to keep close to his heart during the day. … We placed Peter’s picture in the pew right next to his mom so Bobby could have his brother in his eyesight. At the reception, we reserved a seat for him as well at the head table. The way … the table was up on the stage, kind of looking out over the dance floor … it almost looked like Pete was watching over all of us.

Honeymoon Adventure: We finally got to just be us. We didn’t have our families making demands on us. We didn’t have wedding demands and schedules. … We went to Italy for two weeks, so we got to explore another part of the world, take in another culture. … It’s definitely something we both will treasure for the rest of our lives.

From the Groom

Of Note: One of the coolest things, I really liked — we had a live nine-piece band with a horn section. They fit into that … old Hollywood vibe a lot. … We booked them through the CLE Music Group, but the specific band that we used is called the Orchestra.

Looking Forward: Just going through life together, the ups and the downs. That’s the reason why you wait and marry your best friend because that’s the person that’s gonna be there through the good times and the bad with you.