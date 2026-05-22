Akron Fashion Favorite: Coquette Boutique

Inspired by her trips to New York City, Carolyn Leibowitz wanted Akron-area customers to have access to unique, high-quality clothing closer to home — so she opened Coquette Boutique in 2004. Perfect for more casual days, Coquette features elevated everyday wear, including jumpsuits, tees and bodysuits that are as comfortable as they are stylish. Look for an Amelie pistachio-striped long-sleeve romper with a drawstring waist ($168) or the Alessia smocked drop-waist dress ($188) in bright maraschino for a picnic day. If you’re going out with friends on a warm summer night, try the opal Kai sequin top ($198) that pairs well with white capris. Leibowitz views Coquette as a way for customers to embrace their distinct personalities. “They’ll look unique, they’ll look put together and fashionable,” she says.

3526 Granger Road, Akron, 330-666-2369, coquetteohio.com