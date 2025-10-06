Creepy Collection: Killer Video Resurrects VHS Horror

With thousands of horror movies on shelves and spine-tingling “Night of the Creeps” and “Chopping Mall” one sheets covering dark walls, the nonprofit museum Killer Video brings a dead form of film-viewing — VHS tapes — back to life. Opened last November in the historic Selle Generator Works building, Killer Video showcases a revived ‘80s video rental store setup, a horror gift shop and more. Before its opening, treasurer and horror film aficionado Jonathon Carmichael worked in Los Angeles as a union grip. He also worked for a studio, which was on a lot where projects such as “The Mandalorian” and “Avatar” were filmed. “Killer Video is a gathering space. We host free video rentals for members, community events like trivia, flashback movie screenings, celebrity meet-and-greets, Dead Media Markets and an annual film festival that highlights independent horror filmmakers,” he says. If you dare, head to the Akron Civic Theatre Oct. 11 for the Akron Independent Horror Short Film Festival to take in screenings of original scary content.

453 S. High St., No. 102, Akron, 234-334-0273, thekvm.org