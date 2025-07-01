Cuyahoga Falls Summer 2025: Cruise‑In Car Shows, Live Music, Movies & Festivals

Riverfront Cruise In

Mondays through Aug. 25

See a mix of classic and sports cars at this weekly event. Browse vehicles on display and enjoy door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Take in theme nights, including Mustangs and Cougars on Mayor Don Walters night July 21 and Corvair and modern muscle cars Aug. 4. 4-8p.m., 2310 Second St

Front Street Live

Select dates July 11, July 25, Aug. 1 & Aug. 8

Hear live regional music at the Paddle Park and Fountain downtown stages. On July 11, experience the music of Michigan-based artist Jon Hayes at the Paddle Park Stage and multi-instrumentalist Scott Sopata at the Fountain Stage. July 25 brings Jon Hayes to the Paddle Park Stage and Akron-based rockabilly band Velocity Stax to the Fountain Stage. On Aug. 1, hear Ohio guitarist Sonny Mitchell at the Paddle Park Stage and Akron native singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon and friends at the Fountain Stage. Stay tuned for Aug. 8 performers. 6-7:30p.m., Paddle Park Stage, Portage Trail and Front Street; Fountain Stage, Stow Avenue and Front Street

Flix on the Falls

Select dates July 11, July 25 & Aug. 8

Take the whole family to an outdoor movie and come early for fun activities. On July 11, before “Wicked,” enjoy a concert, a photo op, food trucks and more. On July 25, before “The Grinch,” celebrate Christmas in July with holiday activities, food trucks and inflatables. Before “Inside Out 2” Aug. 8, take in music, a photo op, activities, food trucks and inflatables. Activities start at 6:30 p.m., movies begin at dusk

Festa Italiana

July 18-20

Experience Italian culture, arts, music and traditions with Festa Italiana. Activities include morra — an Italian game involving finger gestures and predictions. This year features fireworks and entertainers include A Glass of Wine, Tuscan Trio, I Campagnoli band and more. Front Street

Falls Downtown Friday

Aug. 1

Feast on food truck fare, sip local craft beers and enjoy family-friendly activities — along with concerts. Hear singer-guitarist duo Stamper Starr perform original songs, blues and classics. At 8 p.m., witness a performance by Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band, a group that’s been leading the Cleveland reggae scene for over 45 years. 6-10 p.m.