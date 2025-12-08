Discover Baxter’s Speakeasy: Akron’s Art-Meets-Cocktails Hotspot for Creative Sips

BAXTER'S SPEAKEASY

This campy, kitschy bar is inspired by icons like Grace Jones and Dolly Parton. Baxter’s Speakeasy shares its space with 22 Gallery, one of Akron’s most intriguing art venues, displaying “Artists of Akron” until Feb. 7. Founder, director and artist Timothy Baxter opened it in 2020, offering thematic cocktails like the Gloria —made with rye whiskey, red wine reduction infused with lavender, rose and hibiscus, eggnog foam, angostura, lemon and honey — and the Baxter’s Xmas old fashioned, created with butter washed Uncle Nearest 1856, Baxter’s Xmas bitters and notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, black walnut, peppermint, clove and cranberry. “I like to tell people we are escapism with city limits,” Baxter says. Don’t miss Brainwreck DJ dance parties on Saturday nights or the spellbound X-mas party Dec. 19, with a costume contest and Santa as the DJ.

Thursday 7 p.m.-midnight, Friday & Saturday 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 22 N. High St., Akron, 330-800-0327, facebook.com/baxterspeakeasy